The UK needs a clearer and consistent framework for governing facial recognition in public spaces as missteps in deploying the technology could erode public trust, the Biometrics Institute says in a new paper.

The UK’s lack of a single law governing the technology is hightening the risk of rejecting facial recognition outright due to perceived risk, the organization says in a document titled Members’ Viewpoints: The Use of Facial Recognition in Policing.

“Its potential to enhance security, improve efficiency, and address societal issues is undeniable,” says Isabelle Moeller,” CEO of the Biometrics Institute. “However, it is crucial that the deployment of FRT and live facial recognition (LFR) is guided by a strong ethical framework, robust regulatory oversight, and a commitment to transparency and accountability.”

The performance of facial recognition algorithms has improved dramatically over the last decade: Testing by the UK National Physical Laboratory (NPL) has shown the facial recognition system used by the UK’s largest police force, the London Metropolitan Police, is “very accurate.”

Algorithm accuracy, however, is not sufficient. There are many variables that must be considered, including how the police approach the technology, the organization notes.

“Real-time surveillance uses of face recognition should be subject to a court order, similar to that required for a wiretap,” the paper argues.

The paper was published in January following the UK Policing Minister Diana Diana Johnston’s call for discussions on the police use of LFR.

Over the past year, the country has seen an increase in live and retrospective facial recognition deployments both by law enforcement and the private sector. The increase in the use of technology, however, has caused alarm among lawmakers, civil rights groups and citizens.

The London Met Police is currently facing a legal challenge from digital privacy group Big Brother Watch over a case of misidentification by the system. Communities have also shared mixed opinions while city councillors are skeptical towards the technology, according to a community impact assessment.

Another cause for concern has been law enforcement’s approach to data. The UK’s ­biometrics commissioner has been warning that the police are still storing images of innocent people in its national database which may be used for facial recognition checks.

The Biometrics Institute has released a Good Practice Framework which serves as a risk management tool. The group is advocating for open and honest communication on facial recognition deployments, ethical principles, addressing the potential for bias and discrimination as well as robust data protection, oversight and accountability.

The private sector’s use of facial recognition should match the same standards and policies as police and law enforcement, it adds.

The Biometrics Institute gathers government, academia and private sector stakeholders alongside biometrics and privacy experts. The group is headquartered in the UK and Australia.

Suffolk police trial live facial recognition

Although criticism is piling on UK police use of facial recognition, deployments are continuing.

Police in Suffolk have announced a live facial recognition trial in the Ipswich town center on February 22nd. The police force will be using two vans and equipment from the Essex police, according to announcements.

Assistant Chief Constable Eamonn Bridger assured the public that the technology would only be used to seek individuals who have committed serious offenses. The live camera feeds will match faces against a predetermined database of people of interest while faces of people who are not on the watchlist will be instantly deleted.

“This technology has been proven elsewhere to be an effective tactic for locating and arresting suspects that are wanted for serious offenses,” says Bridger.

The Suffolk police have cited results from live facial recognition deployments in the London town of Croydon, which led to the arrest of approximately 200 people, including for grievous body harm, fraud, domestic burglary and rape. Croydon and Westminster have been the most targeted areas for facial recognition deployments between January to the end of August 2024.

Some London districts, however, are seeing resistance to the introduction of FTR technology.

