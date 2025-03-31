FB pixel

Supermarket chain Asda chooses FaiceTech for facial recognition surveillance

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications  |  Facial Recognition
Supermarket chain Asda chooses FaiceTech for facial recognition surveillance
 

British supermarket chain Asda kicked off a live facial recognition trial in five of its stores on Monday in an attempt to increase security amid a rise in retail crime. The company says it recorded approximately 1,400 assaults on its staff last year.

The facial recognition system is supplied by UK-based startup FaiceTech. Asda plans to deploy the technology over the next two months in five of its stores in the Greater Manchester area.

“The rise in shoplifting and threats and violence against shopworkers in recent years is unacceptable and as a responsible retailer we have to look at all options to reduce the number of offenses committed in our stores and protect our colleagues,” says Liz Evans, chief commercial officer for Non-food and Retail at Asda.

The system will be integrated into the store’s existing CCTV networks and will scan images of shoppers against a watchlist of previous offenders compiled by Asda. If there is no match, the images and the biometric templates collected are deleted immediately and permanently.

The Manchester-headquartered company claims that its edge-based live facial recognition system FaiceAlert has a 99.992 percent matching accuracy when matching at 1:N. FaiceTech also promises robust data privacy measures, including full compliance with the UK GDPR and the Privacy by Design approach.

Other offerings from the firm include retrospective facial recognition solution FaiceMatch, access control product FaiceAccess and Axis On-Edge Camera solutions.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

NEC claims world-first facial recognition system for genomic custom cancer vaccines

A news release says NEC Corporation has developed and successfully demonstrated a facial recognition system for personalized cancer vaccine therapies….

 

Explosion in identity and payments fraud forces governments, private companies to act

A common enemy can bring together unlikely allies, and right now the common enemy of banks, tech and telecoms firms…

 

SITA, IN Groupe, RecFaces address air passenger experience

SITA has completed the acquisition of CCM, which designs and produces and creates airport interiors. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, CCM…

 

FaceTec gets Jumio’s law firm in liveness patent dispute disqualified

Law firm Perkins Coie has been disqualified as Jumio’s legal representation for the lawsuit filed against it by FaceTec over…

 

Chinese LiDAR system could recognize a face from space

Chinese scientists have developed laser-imaging technology sufficiently powerful to capture face biometric details from more than 60 miles (100 kilometers)…

 

SandboxAQ quantum-resistant encryption algorithm approved by NIST

Palo Alto, California-based SandboxAQ has achieved a significant milestone with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) having officially…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events