Live facial recognition, 700 CCTV cameras at Red Fort for India’s Independence Day

The Government of India has announced plans to implement a sophisticated AI-based camera security system at the Red Fort for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. These devices will incorporate live facial recognition, crowd estimation, and vehicle number plate recognition. Real-time facial recognition will be utilized to cross-reference faces against a watchlist database to identify individuals within the crowd for potential security concerns.

While many of these security features were already in place last year, vehicle number plate recognition is a new addition for this year. This AI-powered camera system will capture and analyze video and still images of vehicle number plates as they enter and exit the area. The AI cameras are also programmed to detect anomalies such as abandoned belongings and unauthorized intrusions.

According to Money Control, a total of 700 CCTV cameras will be installed throughout the Red Fort complex, with over 150 cameras equipped with advanced video analytics capabilities. In addition to the advanced camera system, the government will deploy over 10,000 security personnel, including members of the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.

The AI cameras are equipped with pan-tilt-zoom capabilities, enabling security personnel to remotely adjust the focus and angle in order to monitor a wide area. The cameras will be strategically positioned, with 346 cameras designated for the north district and 354 for the central district, The Print reports.

“Of the 700 cameras, 40 will be used for AI-based facial recognition, 15 for detecting intrusions, 10 each for reading registration plates of vehicles and counting people, and five for detecting abandoned objects while all the other cameras will be used for audio detection,” a senior police officer told The Print.

Law enforcement in India has been increasingly adopting live facial recognition, including at a district in Delhi and in Pune.

