Yoti partners on public transport digital ID for Northern Ireland students

Translink, Northern Ireland’s main public transportation provider, announced that it has partnered with the age verification provider Yoti to introduce a digital ID for travel on busses and trains by 13- to 16-year-old students to have an easier way to provide proof of age. The free app allows young passengers to purchase child fares at 50 percent off the standard bus and rail fares.

Users can download the Translink Travel U16 Youth ID credential from the Yoti app, available on Google Play or the Apple App Store. Users create an account with a phone number, five-digit PIN, and a school email address.

They add a selfie to verify identity and prove they are a real person. The selfie is then used to make a biometric key. When a user takes certain actions in the app, they will be prompted to submit a selfie or face scan to ensure they are not being impersonated.

The digital travelcard is more secure than its physical counterpart as it cannot be lost or stolen. It also minimizes paper waste. The digital ID itself is stored in the app and the users’ data will be protected from being accessed or sold to third parties. A user’s personal data cannot be forwarded to any business or individual unless they decide to do so.

“It is well recognised that using the bus or train to school provides children with independence, develops social skills and provides a safe, cost-effective mode of transport,” said Translink brand representative Maeve Nethercott, noting that young people may also favor public transport to reduce emissions and fight climate change.

“The Translink Travel U16 Youth ID card will make it even easier for young people to provide proof of age and benefit from cheaper travel, so we would encourage all 13-16 year olds to sign up and stay better connected to school and leisure activities.”

