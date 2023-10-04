Luciditi prepares to launch first accredited digital ID for proof of age in UK

The first proof of age credential accredited by the UK’s regulatory scheme, made by Luciditi, is being prepared to launch in the next few months.

Luciditi’s Age Proof digital ID card is accredited by the Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS), and is now entering its live testing phase, the company has announced.

A recent survey by age verification auditor Serve Legal shows that 94 percent of young people would like their proof of age to take the form of a digital ID. Nine out of ten would prefer a digital ID to a physical card. Digital age proofing cards also offer greater protection against forgery than physical documents, and provide greater data protection for young people with limited disclosure, the announcement notes.

Age Proof digital IDs use QR codes to indicate that the bearer is over 16, such as to buy an energy drink, over the counter medication or a pet, or over 18, allowing legal entry into pubs and gambling establishments, among other things.

“We’re very excited at the prospect of launching the UK’s first PASS digital proof of age card as it will completely transform the way age is verified at the point of purchase,” Luciditi Co-founder and CEO Ian Moody comments. “Age Proof provides enhanced data security and convenience for young people, whilst eliminating the current threat of prosecution caused by retailers accepting fraudulent physical cards.”

The Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS), which assesses and certifies technologies for age and identity checks, is also the independent auditor appointed for PASS.

“The Luciditi Age Proof system has been subject to a rigorous audit to the published PASS standards, including ensuring security, privacy, accuracy and the inclusion of anti-fraud measures,” says ACCS Executive Director Tony Allen.

“It’s also a significant boost to the retail sector and is a precursor to enhanced automation, with work already underway to establish a universal transaction method across all retailers that avoids consumers needing multiple apps to verify their age,” Allen adds. “The implementation of digital verification technology across all self-checkouts and electronic point of sale (EPOS) systems will be key to this and is expected to be rolled out as soon as the Home Office complete its forthcoming consultation on digitally enhanced transactions for alcohol.”

Veridas approved to ACCS Level 2

Age estimation technology from Spain-based Veridas has been approved by the ACCS to Evaluation Assurance Level 2.

Veridas offers facial age estimation based on selfie biometrics, with presentation attack detection, and options for identity document and biometric checks.

The assessment by ACCS determined that Veridas’ technology is 99.9 percent accurate in determining that a person under 18 years old is not yet 25.

“As we expand into different territories, it is of utmost importance to secure the trust and recognition of our current and potential customers in the region,” says Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas. “The internationally recognized ACCS is a highly regarded safeguard in the UK and a standard that we are thrilled to have easily met.”

Article Topics

Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | age verification | biometrics | certification | digital ID | Luciditi | Veridas