FB pixel

ITL expands UK distribution of age verification via gaming tech supplier

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News  |  Commercial Applications
ITL expands UK distribution of age verification via gaming tech supplier
 

Innovative Technology (ITL) is strengthening its partnership with UK-based company E-Service, and will focus on expanding the distribution of ITL’s AI-powered age and identity verification products across the UK.

E-Service provides spare parts, maintenance, and after-sale support for the amusement, gaming and vending industries.

Speaking about the partnership, Andy Bullock, senior business development manager at ITL, says: “E-Service’s proactive support of our new AI technology is particularly exciting, successfully promoting our MyCheckr age check device at various shows recently. With the UK Government’s recent regulations aimed at protecting vulnerable and underage players, the demand for advanced age verification technology will undoubtedly surge.”

This comes as ITL recently launched its Alerts App that combines all biometric facial age estimation devices deployed throughout a venue. Additionally, the company also achieved a milestone with its AI-driven biometric age estimation system.

“Our solutions for anonymous age estimation for 18+ products or services have various setup options available, from standalone units (MyCheckr & MyCheckr Mini), to devices that can be fully integrated into existing machines (ICU Lite),” says Christian Czeskleba, senior business development manager for ITL.

In May, ITL renewed the certification of its biometric age verification technology to the UK’s ACCS (Age Check Certification Scheme), resulting in improved test results in the latest assessment.

Paul Scott, sales director at E-Service, notes that the company will be introducing ITL’s AI-powered age check systems at upcoming exhibitions.

ITL will present its latest advancements in retail technology at Seamless Europe, taking place on September 10-11 at Messe Munich. Seamless Europe focuses on the future of digital commerce, with a particular emphasis on payments, fintech, retail, and e-commerce.

The company plans to demonstrate its age estimation and facial analysis technology, designed to assist retailers in complying with regulations for age-restricted products. ITL’s offerings also include technology for automated access control and photo ID verification.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity orchestration gains ground in fragmented IAM market

Identity orchestration is growing in prominence for digital identity and access management (IAM), particularly in consumer financial services, where identity…

 

Age estimation gets OK from Spanish regulator as part of ‘cumulative’ approach

How to use “probabalistic or estimative methods” such as age estimation for personal data processing while complying with the GDPR?…

 

Side-channel vulnerability found in legacy Yubikey firmware

Yubico has released a security advisory addressing a side-channel vulnerability in Infineon’s cryptographic library, which several Yubico devices use. These…

 

Steak ‘n Shake face pay kiosks from PopID draw BIPA class action

Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) has another notch in its litigation belt, this time in the form of a…

 

Hitachi biometrics to authenticate payments at 100 Japanese stores

Hitachi and Tobu Railway will commence the rollout of its biometric authentication service in over 100 locations around Japan including…

 

FaceTec introduces scannable protocol for privacy-preserving biometric online IDV

A new biometric protocol for online identity verification has been developed by FaceTec for use with a wide range of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events