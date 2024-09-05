ITL expands UK distribution of age verification via gaming tech supplier

Innovative Technology (ITL) is strengthening its partnership with UK-based company E-Service, and will focus on expanding the distribution of ITL’s AI-powered age and identity verification products across the UK.

E-Service provides spare parts, maintenance, and after-sale support for the amusement, gaming and vending industries.

Speaking about the partnership, Andy Bullock, senior business development manager at ITL, says: “E-Service’s proactive support of our new AI technology is particularly exciting, successfully promoting our MyCheckr age check device at various shows recently. With the UK Government’s recent regulations aimed at protecting vulnerable and underage players, the demand for advanced age verification technology will undoubtedly surge.”

This comes as ITL recently launched its Alerts App that combines all biometric facial age estimation devices deployed throughout a venue. Additionally, the company also achieved a milestone with its AI-driven biometric age estimation system.

“Our solutions for anonymous age estimation for 18+ products or services have various setup options available, from standalone units (MyCheckr & MyCheckr Mini), to devices that can be fully integrated into existing machines (ICU Lite),” says Christian Czeskleba, senior business development manager for ITL.

In May, ITL renewed the certification of its biometric age verification technology to the UK’s ACCS (Age Check Certification Scheme), resulting in improved test results in the latest assessment.

Paul Scott, sales director at E-Service, notes that the company will be introducing ITL’s AI-powered age check systems at upcoming exhibitions.

ITL will present its latest advancements in retail technology at Seamless Europe, taking place on September 10-11 at Messe Munich. Seamless Europe focuses on the future of digital commerce, with a particular emphasis on payments, fintech, retail, and e-commerce.

The company plans to demonstrate its age estimation and facial analysis technology, designed to assist retailers in complying with regulations for age-restricted products. ITL’s offerings also include technology for automated access control and photo ID verification.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | face biometrics | facial analysis | Innovative Technology | retail biometrics