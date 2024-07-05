ITL officially introduces age check coordination app

Innovative Technology (ITL) has announced the official launch of the Alerts App — a central communication hub that connects all biometric facial age estimation devices deployed throughout a venue.

Strict age verification measures are crucial in sectors such as tobacco retail, casino establishments, and motorway service stations featuring gaming facilities. These measures prevent underage individuals from gaining access to restricted areas or using gaming machines.

“With ongoing government regulations regarding the tightening of age verification in the gambling sector, the need and uptake of automated age check technology will undoubtedly increase,” says Dr. Andrew O’Brien, product manager at ITL.

ITL already provides a variety of AI-powered age verification platforms, including ICU Lite, an AI-driven age verification tool embedded within gaming machines to prevent underage gambling, and MyCheckr, a standalone device positioned at entry points to identify underage individuals attempting to access restricted areas.

O’Brien explained how the Alerts App integrates with these biometric systems to provide a centralized management system in a promotional article on Biometric Update earlier this year. The app is designed for Android devices that allow staff to receive real-time notifications on smartphones or tablets.

“We can assist by providing a tool which is dependable, accurate and affordable. And to complete our offering, with the Alerts App we can put notifications, information and remote management capabilities in the hands of store or venue staff to elevate access control management,” O’Brien adds.

The company states that the system does not retain any personal data on the age check device for privacy reasons. The app keeps a log of all age verification activities, including the time and location, to maintain a record.

For organizations with young-looking employees, individuals can be pre-approved to avoid triggering alerts, which reduces unnecessary notifications.

ITL showcased the deployment of its cloud-based Alerts App in collaboration with Park Holidays UK, integrating the mobile application with MyCheckr devices to enhance age verification procedures.

“Adding MyCheckr with the Alerts App into the first two parks will help us to bolster our Challenge 25 policy and makes it easier for staff when deciding if they need to ask customers for ID,” says Jay Muzzell, head of EPOS, AV & Security for Park Holidays UK Ltd.

ITL was recently recertified for the UK ACCS (Age Check Certification Scheme) with improved test results during the process for its biometric age verification platforms. The certification is aligned with the UK’s Challenge 25 policy, which applies to in-person sales of age-restricted products and services.

