Texas introduces age verification for lottery vending machines

A release from the Texas Lottery Commission says players seeking to purchase scratch tickets or draw game tickets from self-serve lottery vending machines are now required to scan a government-issued photo ID verifying they are over 18.

Machines read the (PDF417) barcode located on the back of most state-issued IDs, using the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Driver’s License Data Verification (DLDV) Service. “No data from the ID is collected or stored,” the release says. “This process is strictly for age verification.”

The measure went into effect state-wide on December 30, 2024, as part of the commission’s “ongoing commitment to responsible gambling and consumer protection” and to help retailers monitor the machines and prevent underage purchases.

“The new age verification measure will support retail staff in enforcing existing rules to prohibit minors from buying lottery tickets,” says Ryan Mindell, executive director of the Lottery Commission. “We are working closely with our licensed retailers to ensure a smooth transition and help players understand the importance of this change.”

Texas is at the epicentre of the national conversation about age assurance, with the U.S. Supreme Court taking up the case on its age assurance laws for porn sites.

