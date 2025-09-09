FB pixel

Biggest network of mDL verification devices in US proves scalability, diversity

Verification software from Oneproof, TokenWorks gives boost to mDL adoption 
| Joel R. McConvey
Biggest network of mDL verification devices in US proves scalability, diversity
 

Biometric authentication and verification systems provider TokenWorks Inc. and mobile driver’s license verification software vendor Oneproof have announced the successful completion of the largest commercial deployment of mDL verification technology in the U.S. to date. 

A release from the firms says the rollout integrated Oneproof’s advanced mDL verification software across more than 15,000 TokenWorks Android-based devices, in more than 7500 business locations throughout North America. It is presented as a demonstration of how identity solutions including mDLs can be deployed at scale across diverse businesses, without the need for new hardware investments. 

“Merchants selling age restricted products, such as bars, clubs, liquor stores, vape shops, dispensaries, and casinos, can now accommodate patrons who forgot their physical driver’s License,” says Charles Cagliostro, president of TokenWorks. 

But it has not been easy getting the technology needed to accept digital ID into the hands of relying parties. Madhu Goundla, CEO of Oneproof, says that until now, “only a handful of places were equipped to accept mobile drivers licenses, but this partnership makes mDL acceptance a reality at scale, creating the infrastructure that will transform how Americans interact with age and identity restricted businesses, from resorts to major retailers.” 

Goundla promises security for businesses, convenience for consumers, and the ability to stay ahead of regulatory changes, as more and more states bring mDL programs online. Oneproof’s mDL verification products are compliant with ISO/IEC 18013-5 and ISO/IEC 18013-7

According to Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance, “90 percent of North America either has an mDL program or is actively working on one.” She says Oneproof and TokenWorks have been “key contributors” to momentum in adoption through their engagement in the Secure Technology Alliance’s Identity and Access Forum

“Their leadership in deploying the nation’s largest network of mDL verification devices shows that mDLs are no longer a future concept; they are here, and their impact is profound.”

