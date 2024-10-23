FB pixel

Mattr extends standardized digital identity verification to online interactions

| Chris Burt
Mattr extends standardized digital identity verification to online interactions
 

Mattr has added remote identity verification to its portfolio of digital trust technologies, making use of the newly-published ISO/IEC 18013-7 standard and the OID4VP cross-device flow to extend the use of credentials from in-person to online transactions.

The expansion allows organizations to verify digital identity credentials like mobile driver’s licenses seamlessly through any channel, across devices and jurisdictions, according to the announcement. It future-proofs digital trust infrastructure, Mattr says, and enhances the security and privacy of online interactions, helping preserve regulatory compliance.

Digital credentials supporting in-person presentation based on ISO/IEC 18013-5 and remote presentations based on ISO18013-7 are known as mDocs, and Mattr has published instructions on how to set them up for online verification.

“MATTR is excited to expand its capabilities for personal credentials, such as mobile driver licenses (mDLs) and other types of mobile documents (mDocs), to support new use cases in different channels” said Claire Barber, CEO at MATTR. “Our standards compliant solutions offer immediate opportunities for customers and partners who want to get started and innovate – future proofed by MATTR’s ongoing investments in this rapidly evolving market.”

Several in-person mDL readers were introduced at Austroads’ IVC24 Interop Test Event, on the eve of publication of the 18013-7 specification.

