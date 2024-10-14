FB pixel

mDLs close in on practical use with standardization, tests and reader demos

ISO online presentation standard published
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
mDLs close in on practical use with standardization, tests and reader demos
 

Mobile driver’s licenses are progressing ever-closer to practical usefulness for applications other than proving the bearer’s driving privileges. The standard for using mDLs in identity and attribute claims over the internet has been published, while work on use cases for the digital IDs is racing ahead with tests and demonstrations of software that allows relying parties to read mDLs in person.

The ISO/IEC TS 18013-7:2024 standard codifies remote presentation of an mDL as an add-on function for personal identification with an ISO-compliant driving license. The standard currently allows for presentations in two protocols.

It will also be updated to include the browser API for W3C Digital Credentials, once that is standardized, FaceTec VP of Global Standards and Chair of Kantara’s Deepfakes and AI Threats to ID Verification Group Andrew Hughes says in a LinkedIn post.

The use of devices and OpenID for Verifiable Presentations (OID4VP) to retrieve a mobile document are presented in the standard’s two annexes.

The OpenID Foundation is supporting the ongoing work on mDL standardization and adoption with a test of the OID4VP spec, and OpenID for Verifiable Credentials family of specifications in general, for financial use cases. The test is taking place as part of a project on mDL use cases with the NCCCoE under a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA).

The Foundation is one of 15 organizations participating, along with OpenID members Idemia, Spruce ID, Mattr, the California DMV, Microsoft and Block/TBD. The test compliments work OpenID has been doing with the California DMV, according to the announcement, which notes “the role that standards play in catalyzing ecosystems” as a key focus of OpenID.

Introducing mDL readers

Mattr has developed a verifier for mDLs or any other credential using Verifiable Credentials that runs on a standard wireless payment device.

The company demonstrated the verification of an mDL with an American mDL and the Queensland live Wallet at the recent 10th International Interoperability Test Event (IVC24 Interop) in Sydney, Austroads’ National Harmonisation Lead on Digital Identity Chris Goh revealed on LinkedIn.

Similarly, Fast Enterprises built mDL verification into one of its kiosks for the event. The company demonstrated reading mDLs from Maryland, Colorado and Queensland using keys from Austroads’ VICAL, built in collaboration with Mattr, through QR codes and NFC.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Nok Nok simplifies passkey deployment; Imprivata joins FIDO Alliance

Nok Nok Labs, which invented FIDO standards and co-founded the FIDO Alliance, has announced the launch of new AI-driven offerings…

 

QazSmartVision shows out in NIST face biometrics, image quality testing

Biometrics providers from in and around the Middle East are taking a more prominent place in facial recognition evaluations by…

 

Vietnam integrates national digital ID and tax system

Vietnam wants to enable all of its taxpayers to log into the country’s online taxation platforms with their electronic identification…

 

Uganda financial institutions sign on for digital KYC through national ID

Uganda’s central bank, known officially as the Bank of Uganda (BoU), says up to 74 financial institutions now have access…

 

DOD, Army looking to streamline, fast-track AI acquisition; but it’s slow

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) hopes that its new Open Data and Applications Government-Owned Interoperable Repositories (Open DAGIR) Challenge…

 

Mastercard launches identity, attribute verification based on payment card data

Mastercard has unveiled an Identity Attribute Verification service for online interactions based on new industry specifications from EMVCo. The service…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events