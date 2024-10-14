mDLs close in on practical use with standardization, tests and reader demos

Mobile driver’s licenses are progressing ever-closer to practical usefulness for applications other than proving the bearer’s driving privileges. The standard for using mDLs in identity and attribute claims over the internet has been published, while work on use cases for the digital IDs is racing ahead with tests and demonstrations of software that allows relying parties to read mDLs in person.

The ISO/IEC TS 18013-7:2024 standard codifies remote presentation of an mDL as an add-on function for personal identification with an ISO-compliant driving license. The standard currently allows for presentations in two protocols.

It will also be updated to include the browser API for W3C Digital Credentials, once that is standardized, FaceTec VP of Global Standards and Chair of Kantara’s Deepfakes and AI Threats to ID Verification Group Andrew Hughes says in a LinkedIn post.

The use of devices and OpenID for Verifiable Presentations (OID4VP) to retrieve a mobile document are presented in the standard’s two annexes.

The OpenID Foundation is supporting the ongoing work on mDL standardization and adoption with a test of the OID4VP spec, and OpenID for Verifiable Credentials family of specifications in general, for financial use cases. The test is taking place as part of a project on mDL use cases with the NCCCoE under a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA).

The Foundation is one of 15 organizations participating, along with OpenID members Idemia, Spruce ID, Mattr, the California DMV, Microsoft and Block/TBD. The test compliments work OpenID has been doing with the California DMV, according to the announcement, which notes “the role that standards play in catalyzing ecosystems” as a key focus of OpenID.

Introducing mDL readers

Mattr has developed a verifier for mDLs or any other credential using Verifiable Credentials that runs on a standard wireless payment device.

The company demonstrated the verification of an mDL with an American mDL and the Queensland live Wallet at the recent 10th International Interoperability Test Event (IVC24 Interop) in Sydney, Austroads’ National Harmonisation Lead on Digital Identity Chris Goh revealed on LinkedIn.

Similarly, Fast Enterprises built mDL verification into one of its kiosks for the event. The company demonstrated reading mDLs from Maryland, Colorado and Queensland using keys from Austroads’ VICAL, built in collaboration with Mattr, through QR codes and NFC.

Article Topics

digital identity | Fast Enterprises | ISO standards | Mattr | mDL (mobile driver's license) | OpenID Foundation | research and development | standards | verifiable credentials | verifiable presentations