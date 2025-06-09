TokenWorks launches AgeVisor 3 scanner with mobile driver’s license support

A new biometric scanner from TokenWorks is ready to hit the clubs – for on-site age assurance. A release says the AgeVisor 3 is a next-generation ID scanner that combines e-passport biometric chip reading, mobile driver’s license (mDL) support, high resolution color imaging and durability in a single device undersigned for age-restricted businesses.

The AgeVisor 3 is advertised as being ideal for delivering age verification at nightclubs and bars, cannabis dispensaries, indoor and outdoor event venues, liquor stores, smoke and vape shops, convenience stores, casinos and rental businesses.

It is battery powered for up to eight hours, and comes equipped with a high-resolution color scanner for both driver’s licenses (including mDLs) and passports, NFC capability to extract biometric data from e-passport RFID chips, and front-insertion Honeywell Barcode Engine scanning. It also leverages TokenWorks’ SQL database for data capture, visitor analytics and export.

“For over 25 years, our mission has been to provide powerful, easy-to-use tools for businesses that need identity verification,” says Charles Cagliostro, president of TokenWorks, which was founded in 1998. “The AgeVisor 3 is the most complete solution we’ve ever built – powerful, mobile and affordable without compromise.”

“It would take multiple machines to do what the AgeVisor 3 does in one,” says Daniel Greene, director of operations at TokenWorks. “It verifies e-passport chips, scans mobile IDs and captures high-resolution images – all in a water- and scratch-resistant frame built for real-world use.”

The scanner comes in both black and white models.

