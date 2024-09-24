ComplyCube integrations to strengthen UK and US driver license verification

ComplyCube has recently integrated with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) and the UK’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), in a bid to improve the security and accuracy of identity verification.

These partnerships are targeting the company’s biometric driver verification capabilities by enabling the direct access to driving licenses data from both the U.S. and the UK authorities.

The AAMVA’s central role in managing U.S. driver data allows ComplyCube to authenticate licenses from all 50 states, according to a recent blog post by ComplyCube. The development aims to reduce the risk of fraud by directly confirming the validity of licenses with government-held databases, rather than relying on image-based verifications alone. Similarly, the integration with the DVLA allows for real-time verification of UK-issued licenses, with the goal of providing a more accurate verification process.

By integrating with these authoritative bodies, ComplyCube seeks to offer a more robust offering to sectors that require high levels of identity assurance, including the car-sharing, rideshare, and delivery industries.

Additionally, driver and passenger verification processes are becoming increasingly essential for the future of Mobility-as-a-Service. ComplyCube notes that ensuring these checks are accurate and efficient is key to building trust and safety in the industry.

One aspect involves verifying the validity of driving licenses and other necessary government-issued documents. Another step uses facial recognition technology to match biometric data from a selfie with the information on official identification documents. Additionally, background checks are conducted to assess whether drivers have any criminal history that might affect their suitability to drive.

These advancements in verification technology aim to better protect consumers by ensuring that individuals on the road are who they claim to be.

In relation to Britain’s interior ministry telling UberEats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat that they needed to tighten their rider verification processes, ComplyCube says in a LinkedIn post: “Our integrations with AAMVA (U.S.) and the DVLA (UK) enable us to verify driver identities, competency, and license validity, providing access to critical data on your drivers.”

In 2022, ComplyCube introduced biometric face authentication to its identity verification platform to enhance protection against account takeover attempts, large-scale fake signups, and the use of synthetic identities.

