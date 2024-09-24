Veridos, Credence develop identity verification scanner for physical, digital IDs

Veridos has collaborated with Credence ID to design VeriCHECK M500+, an identity verification device capable of supporting digital credentials, such as mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), and traditional physical IDs, like passports. The plug-and-play identification device integrates Veridos brand E-Seek’s physical credential reader and Credence ID’s Tap2iD Verifier mobile ID reader.

The platform functions independently following the initial online setup, the company says. The device is equipped to display both physical and digital identity verification on its screen. This standalone capability enables it to be deployed in scenarios such as airport checkpoints, border control, and secure access points.

“This collaboration allows us to offer best-in-class solutions for both physical and mobile verification to government and commercial businesses, meeting today’s needs while preparing for the future,” says Corinna Schindler, managing director of E-Seek and global vice president at Veridos.

According to the company, when VeriCHECK M500+ is connected online, it offers support for a remote management system, enabling administrators to monitor and configure the device using a smartphone or web browser.

A subsidiary of Veridos, E-Seek offers its physical credential reader that has already been deployed by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in over 220 airport locations to verify physical documents.

The Tap2iD platform supports near-field communication (NFC) and QR code technologies for digital identity documents. It supports selective data sharing with consent confirmed through selfie biometrics. Digital credential authentication is also possible through Apple Wallet and Google Pay and complies with ISO mDL and mID standards, the announcement says.

“Customers want the convenience of using their digital IDs just as they do with physical cards, and this‚ ‘all-in-one‘ ID verifier makes that possible,” says Bruce Hanson, president and chief executive officer at Credence ID.

