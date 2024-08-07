FB pixel

IDScan.net, Credence ID accelerate verification of mobile driver’s licenses

Abhishek Jadhav
Many states in the United States have introduced mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), but businesses require capable verification software and hardware integration to validate and accept these documents. To address this need, IDScan.net has collaborated with Credence ID to provide its Tap2ID Verifier mobile ID reader, which integrates with the VeriScan age and identity verification software for Windows.

This jointly developed system will accommodate state-issued mDLs from over 14 states, including California, New York, and Virginia, as well as digital wallets from technology companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google, along with state-developed wallets and non-native applications.

“We’re proud to partner with IDScan to bring more ease and convenience to the emerging world of mobile driver’s licenses,” says Bruce Hanson, president and chief executive officer of Credence ID.

For VeriScan software’s existing users, the upgrade will involve integrating a Tap2ID reader. The upgrade process also includes purchasing a “bucket of scans” to help manage costs for companies that may not initially frequently verify mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). As the use of mobile IDs becomes more widespread, there are plans to introduce an “all-you-can-scan” model in the future.

While the Windows version of VeriScan provides a more comprehensive verification system, the iOS version can accept certain mobile IDs, specifically for age verification purposes, according to the company.

“We believe strongly that mobile driver’s license adoption is poised to accelerate. It is important for us that our products evolve to ensure businesses can accept these new ID formats as easily, seamlessly, and securely as they accept physical identity documents,” says James Burke, president of IDScan.net.

The Tap2ID mobile ID reader interacts with mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) on smartphones by providing support for both QR code scanning and NFC taps. This device can function as a standalone IoT terminal or be integrated with existing systems, such as kiosks or workstations. The hardware adheres to the ISO-18013-5 standard, the company says.

 Article Topics 

