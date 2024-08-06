Signs say mobile driver’s licenses in Apple Wallet coming to California next

California could be the next state to accept mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) with biometric authentication on Apple Wallet.

So far, only five states take mDLs in Apple Wallet, with the latest being Ohio, which began accepting them in July – and, according to news from Cleveland.com, saw roughly 75,000 Ohioans upload their state ID to iPhones within the first two days of launch. Ohio joins Arizona, Colorado, Maryland and Georgia, which also accept digital ID in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch.

While many U.S. states are exploring support for mDLs, AppleInsider reports that California’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is running internal beta testing on a digital ID pilot – suggesting it may soon join the mDL club. For now, the trial is limited to DMV employees who have a valid California driver’s license or ID card, and an iPhone running iOS 17.5 or later. Face ID or Touch ID must be turned on, and two-factor authentication for Apple ID must be activated.

Employees can scan the front and back of their physical ID card in the Apple Wallet app and provide face biometrics to verify their identity. The digital ID will then be valid at various locations with NFC contactless readers, including select TSA checkpoints in California’s airports. Apple’s iOS transfers the minimal amount of information required for a transaction – for example, in the case of age assurance, verification of age without disclosure of an exact date of birth.

A related report from 9 to 5 Mac notes that the California government has been building out consumer landing pages and distributing so-called “hero images,” adding further credence to the suggestion that digital drivers licenses are revving up. “​​While imagery and copy are non-final,” it says, “this is a strong indicator that the state is preparing for a launch in the near future.”

Iowa, Tennessee next in line for mDLs on Apple Wallet?

Rumors are circulating that Iowa and Tennessee are also on the shortlist of states preparing to adopt mDLs in Apple Wallet. The MacRumors forum has posts speculating that video from California’s DMV not only gives away the game for the Sunshine State, but also for its eastern cousins.

According to data from the Secure Technology Alliance’s mDL implementation map, the majority of U.S. states have either implemented mDLs, run pilot programs, or have enacted legislation and/or study activities regarding digital drivers licenses.

Google one-ups competitors with promise to make everything digital

Not to be overshadowed, Google is hoping to make its digital wallet do everything. A report from 9 to 5 Google says the Google Wallet app has rolled out its “everything else” option, which can convert any physical document or card into a digital pass.

Its plans include automatic identification, scanning and storage of a wide range of ID credentials and other documents, with the “everything else” option enabling users to classify scanned documents according to privacy settings, with sensitive documents requiring biometric authentication.

