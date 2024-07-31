Arizona, Ohio introduce mDL age assurance for retailers selling alcohol

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (ADOT MVD) has enabled additional functionality for its mobile driver’s licenses and IDs. A release says retailers can now accept mobile IDs for age verification with the Smart ID Verifier app on iPhone, allowing customers to prove their age with encrypted data on their phone, and retailers to verify it in the same way.

The Smart ID Verifier app is available in the App Store. Per ADOT’s release, retailers using the Smart ID Verifier app only receive information necessary for age assurance, such as a customer’s age and ID photo. Data is encrypted between devices, so customers do not need to hand over their smartphones.

“ADOT MVD is proud to once again provide new ways for Arizonans to seamlessly conduct business,” says Eric Jorgensen, ADOT MVD Director. “This digital verification process is a more secure and private way to present identification.”

Arizona adopted mDLs early, through a contract with Idemia, and has been pushing ahead on the digital credentials. Mobile IDs to be accepted via the Smart ID Verifier app can be housed in Google Wallet, Apple Wallet and, most recently, Samsung Wallet. The app can also verify MVD-issued ID cards. As well, Arizona’s digital ID is valid at select TSA security checkpoints at airports including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Mobile driver’s licenses are optional in the state, and are advised to still carry their physical driver licenses or state ID cards.

Ohio mDLs reach Apple Wallet, age verification app launched

Ohio has made its mobile driver’s license and other state IDs available on Apple Wallet, and also launched an age verification app for businesses.

InnovateOhio and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) worked with Apple on the integration, which will be accepted by the TSA at state airports, according to the announcement. The state claims to be the fifth to enable Apple Wallet integration. More than 10 states were working with Apple on mDL integration as of late-2022.

User’s identity information can be shared once they have performed biometric authentication with Face ID or Touch ID.

Meanwhile in California, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is preparing to host two hackathons on mDLs in the fall. The events, coordinated with the OpenID Foundation, aim to encourage the private sector to incorporate mDLs into various industries while also enabling the public sector to explore government-focused applications.

The varying approach of different states has been an issue on issues such as data privacy, but state governments across the U.S. are embracing mobile driver’s licenses and digital wallets as the future of identification.

