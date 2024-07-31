FB pixel

Arizona, Ohio introduce mDL age assurance for retailers selling alcohol

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Arizona, Ohio introduce mDL age assurance for retailers selling alcohol
 

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (ADOT MVD) has enabled additional functionality for its mobile driver’s licenses and IDs. A release says retailers can now accept mobile IDs for age verification with the Smart ID Verifier app on iPhone, allowing customers to prove their age with encrypted data on their phone, and retailers to verify it in the same way.

The Smart ID Verifier app is available in the App Store. Per ADOT’s release, retailers using the Smart ID Verifier app only receive information necessary for age assurance, such as a customer’s age and ID photo. Data is encrypted between devices, so customers do not need to hand over their smartphones.

“ADOT MVD is proud to once again provide new ways for Arizonans to seamlessly conduct business,” says Eric Jorgensen, ADOT MVD Director. “This digital verification process is a more secure and private way to present identification.”

Arizona adopted mDLs early, through a contract with Idemia, and has been pushing ahead on the digital credentials. Mobile IDs to be accepted via the Smart ID Verifier app can be housed in Google Wallet, Apple Wallet and, most recently, Samsung Wallet. The app can also verify MVD-issued ID cards. As well, Arizona’s digital ID is valid at select TSA security checkpoints at airports including Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Mobile driver’s licenses are optional in the state, and are advised to still carry their physical driver licenses or state ID cards.

Ohio mDLs reach Apple Wallet, age verification app launched

Ohio has made its mobile driver’s license and other state IDs available on Apple Wallet, and also launched an age verification app for businesses.

InnovateOhio and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) worked with Apple on the integration, which will be accepted by the TSA at state airports, according to the announcement. The state claims to be the fifth to enable Apple Wallet integration. More than 10 states were working with Apple on mDL integration as of late-2022.

User’s identity information can be shared once they have performed biometric authentication with Face ID or Touch ID.

Meanwhile in California, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is preparing to host two hackathons on mDLs in the fall. The events, coordinated with the OpenID Foundation, aim to encourage the private sector to incorporate mDLs into various industries while also enabling the public sector to explore government-focused applications.

The varying approach of different states has been an issue on issues such as data privacy, but state governments across the U.S. are embracing mobile driver’s licenses and digital wallets as the future of identification.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

South African airport biometrics contract with Idemia challenged by former partner

An airport biometrics contract won by Idemia in South Africa is being challenged in court, with a former partner demanding…

 

AVPA argues that effective age verification is available and uncomplicated

Would you expect a kid to be able to wander casually into a bawdy house or a gin palace and…

 

Solana ID raises $250K in pre-seed sale to drive rewards-based digital ID

Solana ID has announced the successful completion of its pre-seed token sale for its native token, $SOLID, and outlined plans…

 

Brunei unveils plan to evolve digital Identity by 2025

The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications (MTIC) of Brunei Darussalam has unveiled a strategic plan aimed at transforming the nation’s…

 

US Marshals Service set to buy SIC Biometrics fingerprint scanners

The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), the agency of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that oversees the classified Witness Security…

 

Met police director says live facial recognition beats accuracy expectation

The experience of UK police with live facial recognition is poorly understood, and the technology is proving more effective than…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events