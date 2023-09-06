Progress in US mobile driver’s licenses but it’s hardly a wave

Maybe because a picture can say so much, an ID security industry association has posted a map showing the progress being made toward mobile driver’s license deployments in U.S. states and Canada provinces.

On its mDL implementation map, the Secure Technology Alliance says group organizers hope to increase awareness among relying parties. The association of U.S. motor vehicle administrators has a similar interactive graphic.

The alliance’s graphic is the more colorful one, labeling jurisdictions for having non-ISO standard implementation (one jurisdiction), interoperable availability across operating systems (one), testing (three), other mobile activity (five), interoperable implementation in progress (seven), enacted and/or studying legislation (15, including the District of Columbia).

The rest of the states, territories and provinces have not released data on their activity, according to the alliance. Insufficient standards are holding some projects back.

California, one of the jurisdictions testing, has told reporters that it has extended its initial modest pilot program to 1.5 million volunteer drivers. Officials have not expanded where an mDL can be used, however.

Police won’t accept it as valid ID, but California’s three largest civilian airports are allowing travelers to display it as identification during Transportation Security Administration checks. Two out-of-state airports, in Las Vegas and Phoenix, are participating in the pilot as well. Retailers are free to accept an mDL, too.

Apple, which typically gets into a digital market after competitors have stepped on most of the landmines, is a pioneer here. It’s been a measured process.

Only Arizona, Colorado, Maryland and Georgia support Apple’s iPhone and Watch wallet for carrying an mDL, according to trade publication 9to5Mac.

Article Topics

digital ID | driver's license | mDL | Secure Technology Alliance