California has a shiny new app for its mDL

California is expanding the availability of its mDL (mobile driver’s license) with a new app for mobile phones featuring face biometrics and liveness detection. To access the digital ID users can download the CA DMV Wallet app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. However, they won’t be able to add the mDL to native device mobile wallets such as those from Apple or Google, The Verge reveals.

The program, which aims to provide digital driver’s licenses and IDs to Californians, will allow up to 1.5 million participants, according to the local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The mDL can be used for passing security at some airports with TSA PreCheck and proving your age to buy alcohol at a limited number of stores that accept TruAge capability. California residents are still urged to carry their physical IDs.

California’s DMV started testing the mobile app with iProov’s biometrics and liveness detection at the beginning of August. The agency promises that the app “does not permanently store your personal data,” but it does keep your phone number and an “encrypted photo of your DL/ID card.”

Other states such as Iowa and Michigan are also taking steps towards offering mDL, meaning that they may soon be joining Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Hawaii, Ohio, Utah, and Maryland.

