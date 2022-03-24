Apple introduces mobile driver’s license support in Arizona

Apple has officially launched support for digital ID and mobile driving licenses (mDLs) in the Apple Wallet in Arizona.

Starting 23 March, Arizona residents can now add their driver’s licenses or state ID to Apple Wallet and then use their iPhone or Apple Watch to present it at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

To add mDLs and other documents to their Apple Wallets, users will have to take photos of their IDs, then undergo a face biometrics check with liveness detection capabilities.

Apple confirmed that individual states will be responsible for verifying and approving the user’s request to add their driver’s license or state ID to the Apple Wallet.

Once added to their Apple Wallet, users will be able to show their digital IDs to TSA officers by authorizing themselves to use face or fingerprint biometrics (Apple’s Face ID or Touch ID).

All information will reportedly be shared digitally, so users will not have to show or hand over their device to present their ID. The TSA will also capture a picture of the traveler for verification purposes.

Arizona launched its mDL based on Idemia technology last year. Idemia says it worked with Apple and the TSA to enable the mDL to be accepted at airport checkpoints.

“We are excited to work with Apple and TSA on the next step of safe and seamless identity verification,” says Pierre Barrial, president and CEO of Idemia. “This leverages the best of Idemia’s expertise in the field of identity technologies and credentials digitization.”

According to Apple’s announcement, additional U.S. states will follow in the adoption of the technology, including Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and the territory of Puerto Rico.

Last September Apple also said it would support Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah’s mDLs at some point in 2022.

The iPhone maker’s efforts to lobby New York State officials about the creation of mDLs over the second half of 2021 are recounted by the Albany Times Union, meanwhile.

A meeting last year between The Roffe Group of Albany (Apple’s lobbying firm) and Gregory Kline, the deputy commissioner for the state Department of Motor Vehicles, is shown in public records. The record was updated after it was posted to note that the company’s “announcement on digital identity cards” was discussed.

During the session, the two sides are thought to have discussed mDL and digital ID adoption.

