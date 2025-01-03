mDLs accepted at bars, casinos in more US states

The U.S. is increasing the number of mobile driver licenses (mDLs) while digital documents find new uses in bars and other entertainment venues.

North Carolina will soon join the increasing number of American states that have active mDL programs. A deadline for the DMV and Department of Transportation to report to the state legislature passed this week. State residents can expect to access the digital license from July 1st, 2025. The mDLs will be legally equivalent to physical licenses and will be issued alongside physical copies, WBTV reports.

At least 15 U.S. states have an active mobile driver’s license program, according to data collected by identity verification firm IDScan.net. A total of eight states have mDLs interoperable availability across operating systems, a tracker from Secure Technology Alliance shows.

Meanwhile, mobile licenses and IDs are gaining popularity among users across the country.

The state-issued New York Mobile ID is finding its way into the city’s bars and clubs after it was first launched in June. The app, supplied by Idemia, allows users to scan their physical documents, take a photo of themselves and present the information at a doctor’s office, a bar, or a bank in the form of a QR code.

The mobile ID only shows the information that is needed, meaning that a bartender will only find out the user’s age while other information, such as address, will be withheld, according to Lisa Koumjian from the New York State DMV.

New Mexico introduced mDLs and mobile IDs in December last year with a total taxpayer price tag of only US$176,000.

The bar patrons in the state seem to be happy they will need to carry less physical cards in their wallets. Bar owners, however, will still need to consider the cost of scanning devices and subscriptions to cloud-based services before providing the digital ID check service, KOB-TV reports.

Mobile ID use is also coming to other entertainment venues. Last month, Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved the use of mDLs and mobile IDs in four of the state’s casinos for identity verification. The Ohio mDL, which is compatible with Apple Wallet, can also be used for concessions at BGSU Athletics venues.

Many more state digital documents may be coming to Apple Wallet in 2025. The company currently offers the mDL and mobile ID feature in 10 U.S. states and territories, including Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Hawaii, California, Iowa, New Mexico and Puerto Rico.

According to MacRumors, more states have reportedly signed up to adopt the feature, including Montana, West Virginia, Connecticut, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah.

