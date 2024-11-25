More ways to use mDLs in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio

There are more ways for drivers in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio to use mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs).

Colorado’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced that the state’s digital driver’s license can now be added to Samsung Wallet.

A release says mDLs housed in Samsung’s digital wallet can now be used for identity verification at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints, including those in Denver International Airport.

DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle says the department is excited to announce its third partnership with a digital wallet platform, following partnerships with Apple Wallet and Google Wallet. “In Colorado, our focus remains on enhancing our business practices, with an emphasis on introducing services that prioritize the security, privacy, and convenience of our residents.”

Iowa has launched its state mobile ID app to house its mDL. The digital credential can be presented at places such as bars, tobacco shops, airports and banks.

Iowa University

Iowa’s mDL can also be housed in Apple Wallet or Samsung Wallet. The Daily Iowan reports that the initiative has seen enthusiastic uptake from young people studying at the University of Iowa.

However, like in Colorado, the digital ID is not considered a full substitute for physical ID, which drivers are still required to carry.

Bowling Green

Iowa may soon follow in the steps of Ohio’s Bowling Green, which has issued a release claiming to be the first university in the United States to accept mobile driver’s licenses for age verification.

Ohio’s mDL, which is compatible with Apple Wallet, can now be used for concessions at BGSU Athletics venues. Per the release, when a user presents their mDL to a BGSU concession through a Tap2iD reader from Credence ID, the concessionaire will only be provided the required information necessary for age verification, in keeping with data minimization principles.

BGSU Athletics already allows season-ticket holders and select other customers to add their seat tickets to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.

In a win for interoperability, students and visitors from other states that support mDLs will also be able to use them at Bowling Green events. These include Arizona, Maryland, Georgia, Colorado, Hawaii, California, Iowa, New York and Utah.

“It’s great to see Bowling Green State University become a nationwide trailblazer for adopting the Ohio Mobile ID, providing convenience to spectators and Falcon fans attending BGSU athletic events,” says Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted.

BGSU Director of Athletics Derek van der Merwe speaking to fan experience, saying “we are excited to introduce this cutting-edge technology, which aligns with the feedback we have received in finding new ways to reduce wait times and get our fans back to the game.”

Article Topics

age verification | Colorado | Credence ID | digital ID | driver's license | identity document | Iowa | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mobile app | Ohio | Tap2iD