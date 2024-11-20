New app for Marylanders enables businesses to check mDLs, digital ID

Maryland continues to push the envelope on mobile driver’s license (mDL) adoption in the U.S., announcing this week the launch of a new free app that enables businesses to accept mDLs and digital IDs for in-person age verification.

A release from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) says the Mobile ID Check by MD app is self-contained and requires no additional hardware to enable secure digital identity checks with a mobile phone. It allows for the acceptance of any state-issued Mobile ID or ID card.

“The MVA continues to be a leader in developing and implementing mobile driver’s licenses by not only offering secure options for our customers, but also developing cost-effective tools for businesses to access this important identity verification tool,” says administrator Chrissy Nizer. “By increasing locations where mDLs can be accepted, we’re encouraging more Marylanders to take advantage of not only the convenience, but the security and privacy that mobile driver’s licenses offer.”

The Mobile ID Check by MD app lets users share minimal necessary data for age verification, and supports mDLs that are compliant with the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard. It is available for download on the Apple App Store and from Google Play.

Airport drinkers can now show mdLs for a morning pint

Maryland ran its first digital driver’s license trial way back in 2018 with Gemalto, now Thales Digital Identity and Security . Its current mDL digital program launched in 2022. It was the first state in the nation to offer mDLs on multiple major wallet platforms, chosen by Google as its launchpad for digital U.S. state IDs. At present, some 200,000 Marylanders have added their Maryland mDL or state ID to Apple Wallet, Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet.

Businesses have also gotten on board. The Mobile ID Check app is already being used as an age verification tool for alcohol sales at select locations in Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The initial phase of the alcohol retailing initiative is a partnership between MVA, the airport, the Anne Arundel County Liquor Board, concessions management company Fraport USA and HMSHost, which operates airport dining venues.

“Maryland and BWI Marshall Airport continue to lead the way with mobile driver’s license technology,” says Ricky Smith, executive director and CEO of BWI Marshall Airport. “We’re excited to partner with the MVA and our restaurant partners to offer travelers a convenient, efficient way to verify age when purchasing alcohol.”

Maryland’s government has also worked with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on digital infrastructure and system standards enabling state residents to use digital IDs at BWI Marshall and Reagan Washington National airports.

Collaborations drive mDL adoption, put MVA in leadership position

The MVA “continues to seek new opportunities for businesses and organizations to accept mobile driver’s licenses,” per the release. These efforts involve collaborations with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), Microsoft, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), US Bank, and other industry players.

Participants will work to develop guidance and best practices for accurate identity verification to be shared with financial institutions, healthcare providers and other organizations.

The MVA is also working with the AAMVA on a Digital Trust Service (DTS) to ease the use of mDLs. The DTS operates a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for relying parties to use in authenticating the identity or other attributes of mDL holders. Maryland and Utah are the first two states to sign on.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | consumer adoption | digital ID | Maryland | mDL (mobile driver's license) | Thales Digital Identity and Security