Maryland launches digital ID option for flight in and out of Washington airports

A second U.S. state is giving residents the option of adding a digital ID or mobile driving license to Apple’s Wallet for presentation at two area international airports.

The federal Transportation Security Administration and the government of Maryland (adjacent to Washington, D.C.) have created infrastructure and system standards enabling state residents to use digital IDs at Baltimore/Washington International and Reagan Washington National airports.

The TSA notes that Arizona has already created such a system.

The Maryland program is available as an option for anyone who already is licensed to drive in the state or has a physical state ID. Users must also be enrolled in the federal government’s Pre-Check biometric service and be in a PreCheck airport lane.

Tapping an iPhone or Watch at a TSA document-checking podium, completes the necessary data transfer.

The State was one of three receiving federal grants to pilot digital IDs back in 2016, CNET has reported, which led to an mDL pilot carried out in partnership with Thales.

Apple is putting some effort into its stake in the future of digital IDs. It is pushing the idea of mDLs made possible via its iOS nationwide.

Article Topics

airports | Apple | biometrics | digital ID | digital wallet | driver's license | mDL | trusted traveller | TSA