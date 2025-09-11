FB pixel

New verifier tool for mDLs, digital credentials launches from GET Group

Available as SDK or solo app, product offers compliance with ISO/IEC 18013-5
| Joel R. McConvey
New verifier tool for mDLs, digital credentials launches from GET Group
 

GET Group has launched its new Universal Verifier Solution for mobile drivers licenses (mDLs). A post from the company says the product, which it unveiled during the AAMVA International Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, aims to deliver “secure, fast, and interoperable digital identity verification for a wide range of industries.”

Available through the GET Mobile ID, the verifier uses native device biometrics like fingerprint scans or face matching to confirm user identity and validate the mDL.

The product can be deployed across Android, iOS, and Windows, and supports ISO/IEC 18013-5 compliance. It is interoperable across Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet. Verification can be performed online or offline via QR, NFC and Bluetooth credential exchange.

Use cases listed on its LinkedIn account include age verification, hotel check-ins, car rental services and healthcare, as well as banking, voting and law enforcement. It comes as an SDK or standalone app, enabling flexible deployment across environments like airports, retail and border control.

According to the Get Group website, “governments who acquire this interoperable and ISO 18013-5-compliant solution will have updated information on citizens, reduce costs allocated to the production and replacement of physical documents, and have easier access to the implementation of social programs.”

Acceptance of mDLs, and the tools to facilitate it, has been a major roadblock to mass adoption. A recent data dive from Government Technology showed that at least 4.5 million people have enrolled in these mDL programs across the U.S. – but that the number represents only about 7 out of every 100 people who are eligible to sign up. The investigation “finds the adoption rates for many states are in the single digits.”

However, the industry has seen an increase in efforts to push out the verification tech that could change the tide.

