FB pixel

New plan, but same name for UK’s ‘digital centre of government’

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
New plan, but same name for UK’s ‘digital centre of government’
 

The UK’s “digital centre of government” will be known as the Government Digital Service (GDS), continuing the use of the same name, although the department is getting new responsibilities.

The Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO), the Incubator for AI (i.AI), personnel from the Geospatial data team and the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit are all coming together under the GDS banner, the government has announced.

The new version of GDS will be responsible for the Gov.uk digital wallet and app, along with other new digital public infrastructure initiatives. A National Data Library will be established by GDS. Existing work, including on the One Login SSO system for public services, remains on the GDS docket.

It will also, presumably, be responsible for clarifying how the new government—issued digital wallet and the incoming UK mobile driver’s license (mDL) will fit into a system that had appeared to reserve private sector functions for digital identity service providers approved under the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

The “blueprint for modern digital government” published by the Department of Science, Innovation & Technology last week set out the goals for GDS, including a six-point plan for government digital reform.

“The newly formed digital centre of government has been set up to lead work that’s more than just a change – it will help catalyse a wholesale reshaping of the public sector, reaching out to local government, the NHS, and the private sector too,” the blueprint promises.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Deadline extended for Benin digital government transformation tender

A tender to support digital government transformation in Benin has been extended by two weeks. The tender for the “Building…

 

Belgian digital identity app Itsme becomes free for Flemish public sector

Belgian digital identity app Itsme will be free for Flemish municipalities, government services and schools after the Flemish digitalization agency…

 

Synthetic identities drive need for enhanced fraud prevention in Africa

A comprehensive new report from identity verification vendor Smile ID digs into critical digital identity fraud trends across Africa. A…

 

BioCatch puts spotlight on money mule problem, biometric solution

Money mules move money, knowingly or not, for criminal enterprise. They can be students, or people in financial straits; they…

 

DIF works toward standardized data scheme for age assurance credentials

Legislation and discussion on age assurance has exploded globally, with major regulatory shifts ongoing in the U.S., UK, EU and…

 

Idemia PS launches comprehensive latent fingerprint biometrics cloud software

Idemia Public Security North America has introduced software for latent fingerprint biometrics that the company says provides comprehensive capabilities for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events