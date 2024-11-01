FB pixel

North Macedonia launching digital ID wallet, mDL

| Masha Borak
North Macedonia has launched a mobile app that will host the country’s digital identity wallet, allowing citizens to store an electronic version of their ID cards and driver’s licenses.

The ELI app will allow users to identify themselves while using digital services. It will also be connected to government services portal.gov.mk which is preparing for a redesign, according to Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation Radoslav Nastasijevic Vardziski.

“We are working to create a single centralized and unified platform of government websites,” Vardziski announced this week.

The ELI app is developed through the Digital Europe Programme (DIGITAL), which provides strategic funding for introducing technology into the economy and public administration, media outlet Sloboden Pečat reports.

In 2020, Macedonia also launched a pilot project with global payment giant Mastercard, introducing Mastercard’s ID Service, a digital identity service operated by Evrotrust.

Progress in digitalization

According to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Digital Readiness Assessment (DRA) of North Macedonia, the country has been making significant strides in digitalization.

The Balkan country has been advancing its digital public infrastructure, particularly in payment which has been boosted by the 2022 Law on Payment Services and Payment Systems, modernizing the national payment system. The government has been working on digital governance reforms, including aligning standards with the EU. The Law on Electronic Documents, Electronic Identification, and Confidential Services was also brought in 2019 in accordance with the eIDAS regulation.

But the country is still facing a digital skill gap: While 80 percent of the population is connected, only 32 percent possess basic digital skills, according to the UNPD report, published in August.

Macedonia elected a new government in May this year which launched a reorganization, establishing a dedicated Ministry of Digital Transformation led by Stefan Andonovski.

