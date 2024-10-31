FB pixel

Georgia mDL can now be added to Samsung Wallet

| Joel R. McConvey
Georgia has published instructions on how to add its mobile drivers license (mDL) to Samsung Wallet, marking the latest expansion for both the state and the South Korean tech giant’s digital wallet product.

Officials in Georgia announced the expansion this week, calling it “a significant step forward in enhancing both security and convenience for our customers.” Samsung Wallet joins Apple Wallet and Google Wallet as compatible hosts for the Georgia digital driver’s license.

A news release says the latest change is valid for only a few TSA security checkpoints, including those at the Atlanta airport. The TSA recently published a final rule in the Federal Register that will allow passengers to continue using mDLs for identity verification at TSA airport security checkpoints after REAL ID enforcement takes effect on May 7, 2025, by letting states apply for a temporary waiver of REAL ID requirements and regulations.

Drivers on Georgia’s roads must still carry their physical driver’s license, as law enforcement will not accept digital ID for identity verification.

Georgia launched its mobile license on May 18th, 2023, and saw 150,000 residents register for mDLs within the first month of its release. Per the state’s Department of Driver Services, the Georgia Digital License and ID is a “free and optional service provided to eligible customers.”

One motivation for the mDLs was improving accessibility for those with limited hand function or other disabilities. Spencer R. Moore, Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS), has said that “a very important advantage of the new digital application is to empower individuals with disabilities.”

