Georgia mDL now available on Google Wallet for Android Users, other states follow

While Georgia’s mobile driver’s license was initially only available for iPhones, Android users can now access their mDLs and digital IDs on their smartphones, according to Atlanta News First.

Georgia was one of the first states to launch digital IDs for Apple Wallet. Now Android customers can present their digital IDs through the Google Wallet app.

The digital ID system appears to be supplied by Idemia, is voluntary and comes at no additional cost, but participants must continue to carry their physical ID with them when they drive. The mDL Connection website from the Secure Technology Alliance links to Idemia’s website as the provider, and the company has a long history of supplying IDs and related face biometrics software to Georgia.

To add their Georgia state digital ID card to their Google Wallet a user should enter the app, tap “Add to Wallet,” tap “ID Card” and choose their state, and follow a series of instructions to verify the ID with Georgia DDS (Department of Driver Services). Once set up, the mDL can be read using NFC or through a QR code scan.

Google Wallet has also unveiled support for mDLs from Arizona and Colorado, 9to5Google reports, with as many as 30 other states planning mDL support for the Android operating system.

“We are excited to expand our mobile credentialing program by collaborating with the Transportation Security Administration and Google to allow Colorado residents traveling to add their Colorado ID to Google Wallet,” says the state’s DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle in an announcement. “This new service will enhance their travel experience by making it more effortless and convenient.”

Use cases for mDLs improve convenience and access. The IDs can be used to streamline airport check-in experiences at certain TSA PreCheck security checkpoints across the country including some within Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Denver International Airport. The shift to digital IDs also shows promise toward improved accessibility for state residents with limited hand function.

