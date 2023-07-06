Digital IDs in Georgia improve accessibility for disabled state residents

Georgia’s recent implementation of digital IDs in the form of mobile driver’s licenses for iOS smartphones can make it easier for those with mobility challenges to access their identification.

Those with limited hand function can find it difficult to remove their wallet from their pocket or bag and then take their ID card out of their wallet. Digital IDs allow users to present their IDs through their smartphone, which already serves many other purposes in most of our lives already.

While it’s currently only accepted at TSA Precheck, it is anticipated that Georgia’s digital IDs will be used for more applications soon. The app will also be available for Android devices in the near future. Google said last month that Georgia’s mobile driver’s license (mDL) will be supported by Google Wallet “within the coming months.”

Spencer R. Moore, Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) said in a press release that “a very important advantage of the new digital application is to empower individuals with disabilities,” and that the department “is committed to embracing new technology that will help all customers enhance their daily lives.”

“Your innovation will make traveling easier for Georgians with disabilities,” comments Emma Harrington, director of Injury Prevention and Education Services at the Shepherd Center, a rehabilitation hospital for people with conditions like brain injuries, traumatic amputations, and chronic pain.

Launched on May 18th, 2023, Georgia was able to register 150,000 residents for mDLs within the first month of its release. As Georgia continues to get more of its residents enrolled into the system, it is also improving accessibility for the 14 percent of Georgians who face mobility issues in their day-to-day lives.

Adopting digital IDs across the U.S. could improve accessibility for the roughly 30 million Americans with a mobility disability.

