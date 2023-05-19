Digital ID projects in the US continue to dribble out

Apple-compatible digital IDs have come to a fourth U.S. state – Georgia.

The mobile driver’s license development program was run by Georgia officials, the federal Transportation Security Administration and Apple itself. The digital identity document does not replace the need to carry a physical driver’s license or state ID.

The digital ID and mDL in a wallet will be accepted for verification at the T-South checkpoints in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport so long as the bearer is part of the TSA’s PreCheck check-in service.

Watches and iPhones can now be used in place of paper boarding passes, although the TSA has admitted that their officers may still demand a physical ID.

Required credentials will be displayed on mobile devices, according to the state, for authorities, after Face ID or Touch ID matches the bearer with stored biometric templates associated with an account.

This is a marketing win for Georgia, which habitually presents itself as fertile ground for technology firms and re-assuring to technophiles in the state and those considering moving to Georgia.

According to the Apple business publication 9to5Mac, Georgia is the fourth state to support licenses and state IDs in Apple’s Wallet. The other three are Arizona, Colorado and Maryland. The publication has posted a primer on how to add a Georgia license to Apple’s Wallet.

Article Topics

Apple | biometrics | digital ID | digital wallet | identity verification | mDL | TSA