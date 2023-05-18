Arizona Motor Vehicle Division implements digital IDs with Credence ID scanners

Digital ID reader firm Credence ID and IT infrastructure-services company Kyndryl say they have completed and booted up a system enabling people to use digital IDs in motor vehicle agency services.

A motor vehicle agency office in Scottsdale, Ariz., accepts mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) for some in-person transactions.

Digital IDs were first launched in Arizona in 2021, but physical IDs are still required because few businesses are ready for digital ID verification.

“By rolling out experiences for residents to use their digital IDs, we’re moving the needle toward broader adoption — building trust and confidence in the technology, while also helping streamline once-cumbersome transactions,” says Brian Shell, senior partner at Kyndryl, in a press release.

In the MVD office hosting the rollout, arriving customers can check in by tapping or scanning their digital ID at kiosks to see details about their appointment and learning where they go next. Customers also can use new digital car title transfer stations — kiosks with Credence’s digital ID readers. Vehicle owners can send and receive their vehicle’s title using minimal keystrokes.

Each transaction uses the encryption on a person’s phone and the biometric encryption that is native to the digital license.

As the use of digital IDs evolves, it will become more challenging to ensure all parts of an ecosystem – such as the wallet that contains the digital ID or the kiosk that authenticates a user’s identity – are compliant.

Credence has extensive experience dealing with compliance requirements for its fingerprint biometric devices.

This expansion to digital ID-centered infrastructure comes after the Transportation Security Administration collaborated with the state of Arizona to begin accepting mobile IDs on iPhones and Apple’s Watches as part of airport security screening.

