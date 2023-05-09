SOTI certifies Credence ID’s ECO authentication device for enterprise device management

Credence ID’s handheld credential verification device, ECO, has been granted SOTI’s MobiControl certification. A company release announced that the Bay Area firm’s compact biometric authentication tool passes standards set out to ensure security, scalability and performance on SOTI MobiControl, as tested by SOTI’s engineers.

Among the Credence ECO’s multiple biometric modalities are an FBI-certified FIPS 201-compliant PIV thermal-capacitive fingerprint capture sensor, high-resolution facial recognition scanning with document authentication, compatibility with cellular networks, and a dual-interface contact and contactless smart card reader. The device runs the Android 11 operating system.

SOTI MobiControl is an Enterprise Mobility Management product that allows businesses to track and centrally manage their network of mobile devices.

“We are excited to announce our SOTI MobiControl certification,” says Bruce Hanson, CEO of Credence ID. “This certification underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the most secure and reliable biometric and mobile credential reading solutions. With this certification, we can now assure our customers that the ECO is not only feature-rich but also meets the highest standards for security and reliability.”

Oscar Rambaldini, vice president of product management at SOTI, said that the ECO met the mobile and IoT management provider’s strict standards. “We are confident that our customers will benefit from the integration of Credence ID’s ECO device with SOTI MobiControl,” he said.

