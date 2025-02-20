Queensland mobile driver’s license could be model for global mDL deployment

Queensland’s digital driver’s license app has been a rousing success, and a ABI Research Report makes the case for why it should be “a global blueprint” for the deployment of mobile driver’s license (mDL) technology.

In the seven months following its launch in late 2023, the app surpassed 640,000 downloads, representing a 15 percent digital penetration rate among license holders. Averaging 1,300 new users daily, it is among the most successful digital ID initiatives in the world, and the first mDL in Australia aligned with the ISO/IEC18013-5 standard for mobile driver’s licenses, allowing users to present and share their digital ID in other local and international jurisdictions that follow the standard.

The government’s work on mDLs goes back to 2020, when it first introduced a bill to support the roll-out of digital driver’s licenses in the state.

The ABI report says Queensland’s success comes from collaborative development and user-centric design that “adopted a user-first approach by conducting extensive research into digital license use cases.” Prototypes developed with input from the public helped refine the app. A phased rollout starting with pilot programs in smaller regional areas also allowed for “iterative improvements.” And widespread acceptance across industries means mDLs offer a noticeable benefit in use cases for parcel delivery, car rentals, banking and hospitality.

Thales developed the Queensland Digital License App to adhere to ISO/IEC 18013-5, ensuring security and interoperability for mDLs. It “played a crucial role in developing the secure mobile wallet technology and ensuring compliance with international standards,” particularly by embedding biometric authentication and smartphone PIN locks to build a “strong digital root of trust that can be expanded into other identity credentials.”

Seven principles for successful mDL deployment

The report recommends seven core principles for those hoping to follow Queensland in its success.

Prototype and gather feedback early and often. Wallets should support multiple credentials, such as national IDs, health records, and financial credentials, in addition to mDLs. Prioritize user control and privacy by implementing self-sovereign identity (SSI) principles. Use biometrics, cryptographic security, and ISO-compliant frameworks to protect digital credentials and build trust. Alignment with global standards enables cross-border recognition and interoperability, and supports future scalability. To ensure widespread usability, both the public and private sectors must be educated on how to accept digital IDs. And ongoing public engagement and education is needed to provide clear communication on benefits and use cases of mDLs.

Ultimately, says Thales, with mobile IDs expected to reach 677 million users globally by 2028, “applying these best practices can drive broader adoption and position digital identity as a cornerstone of modern governance and commerce.”

