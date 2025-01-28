FB pixel

STA announces new Steering Committee for U.S. Payments Forum, mDL showcase at forum

A release from the Secure Technology Alliance (STA) says the U.S. Payments Forum, a cross-industry non-profit organization that works toward education, guidance and adoption in digital payment technologies, has announced its Steering Committee and officers for 2025.

For officers, Keri Crane of Jack Henry has been elected as chair. Joe Vasterling of Best Buy will serve as vice chair. Berke Baydu of Mastercard will be Treasurer, and Sara Walsh of Bank of America will secretary.

The larger Steering Committee includes representatives from several major global brands based in the U.S., including Visa, American Express, Verifone, Starbucks, Target and Walmart.

Per the release, the group “spearheads the Forum’s vital work addressing cross-industry challenges and enabling the timely adoption of emerging payment technologies.” It claims to be the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem.

“It is an honor to welcome such an influential group of payment professionals to the 2025 Steering Committee,” says Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance, which is the U.S. Payments Forum’s parent organization.

“The payments industry is undergoing a period of unprecedented transformation, with technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and touchless transactions poised to redefine how payments are processed and secured.”

“As we navigate this dynamic landscape, the expertise and innovative thinking of our Steering Committee members will be instrumental in shaping a payments landscape that is both inclusive and resilient.”

Mobile driver’s licenses get spotlight at Identity and Access Forum

The STA’s Identity and Access Forum will put the spotlight on mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) this year, with a special segment dedicated to showcasing real-world mDL use cases.

Online bank onboarding, age verification for alcohol sales at stadiums and other venues, night club fast entry and TSA ID check are among use cases to be demoed.

