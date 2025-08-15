FB pixel

Socket Mobile readers certified for Japan’s My Number Card digital identity program

| Lu-Hai Liang
Socket Mobile has won official approval from the Japanese government for its SocketScan S370 and S550 data-capture devices, qualifying them as certified readers for the My Number Card national ID system.

The inclusion on Japan’s official list of eligible devices opens the door for businesses and developers to integrate these readers into public-sector and commercial applications requiring secure access to government services.

“Our approval as an official My Number Card reader provider marks a major milestone for our presence in Japan,” said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. “The scale and reach of the My Number Card program are immense, especially with its recent integration into Apple Wallet on iOS.”

Japan’s My Number Card, managed by the Digital Agency of Japan, serves as the backbone of the country’s digital identity infrastructure. More than 100 million cards have been issued with the system enabling citizens to complete tasks from filing taxes and accessing social security to managing health insurance, through their smartphones and compatible readers.

The compact, contactless S550 reader and the hybrid S370 — which combines NFC with 1D/2D barcode scanning — pair with smartphones and tablets via Bluetooth and support ISO 18013-5 standards for mDLs and identity credentials. They leverage Socket Mobile’s CaptureSDK, which allows broad compatibility and data-capture performance across existing applications.

“Being listed as an approved provider not only validates the performance and reliability of our mobile readers, but also opens up exciting opportunities for us in one of the world’s most forward-looking digital economies,” Holmes said.

