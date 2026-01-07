FB pixel

With mobile ID from Idemia, Kentucky 19th state to activate mDLs

DMV touts use cases for age assurance, identity verification, air travel
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
With mobile ID from Idemia, Kentucky 19th state to activate mDLs
 

Idemia Public Security continues to support the evolution of the U.S. mobile driver’s license (mDL) ecosystem, with the launch of the new mobile ID for Kentucky, which the state says is a “voluntary, state-approved version of a person’s Kentucky driver’s license, permit or ID card ideal for air travel, age-restricted purchases or transactions requiring verification at participating establishments.”

In a release, Idemia Public Security North America says that its partnership with the Kentucky Department of Motor Vehicles enables Kentucky residents to prove their identity and age with digital ID by downloading the DMV’s free app, and using biometrics or a PIN for authentication. “State residents can use the app immediately to verify their identities directly from their mobile phones at TSA Checkpoints at CVG, SDF, LEX, and PAH, in addition to other participating airports across the country.”

“Everything’s in your phone; now your ID can be too,” says Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “A digital ID serves as an addition to a physical ID, allowing Kentuckians convenience when proving their identity.” Gray highlights the data minimization principles at work: “One of the biggest benefits is letting cardholders limit showing only necessary personal information during a transaction or service, like withholding your address when proving your age to buy restricted items.”

Kentucky is providing a free “Mobile ID Verify App” for merchants and other relying parties that want to be able to accept and verify the Kentucky mDL for age or identity verification. The app uses Bluetooth with end-to-end encryption and requires the verifier to select which information they want to access.

Rob Gardner, CEO of Idemia Civil Identity, says that “as the digital identity market continues to evolve, it’s inspiring to see more states embracing secure, convenient and trusted mobile ID technology. We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the Kentucky Department of Motor Vehicles, providing Kentucky residents with Idemia’s innovative and advanced mobile ID solution.”

While users must download the DMV app for now, there are plans to phase in support for major wallet providers such as Apple, Samsung and Google. As always, residents are advised that the mobile ID is not a replacement for a physical ID, and that they should still carry an ID document.

Idemia currently provides mDLs for eight of the nineteen states with digital driver’s licenses, as well as Puerto Rico.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Ireland hears fast-track calls for deepfake bill following X’s Grok controversy

There are calls in Ireland to fast track legislation criminalizing deepfakes after controversy over Elon Musk’s Grok technology. In April,…

 

Clear rolls out biometric eGates at MIA ahead of 2026 World Cup surge

Clear has introduced biometric eGates at two of Miami International Airport’s busiest security checkpoints. These launched ahead of the winter…

 

Age assurance proposals show healthy policy activity but suffer from omissions

An opinion piece in Tech Policy Press suggests that the solution to privacy concerns around online age checks may be…

 

California consumer protection tool cuts off sale of personal data at the source

California has rolled out a new statewide mechanism aimed at sharply curbing the sale and circulation of personal information by…

 

UK ICO launches report, unveils plans to foster responsible agentic AI

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office is concerned about the data protection challenges presented by AI agents as they become part…

 

Online safety legislation soldiers on in EU, despite US pushback

The legislation of age restrictions for social media platforms could be a major point of conflict in 2026. The U.S….

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events