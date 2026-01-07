With mobile ID from Idemia, Kentucky 19th state to activate mDLs

Idemia Public Security continues to support the evolution of the U.S. mobile driver’s license (mDL) ecosystem, with the launch of the new mobile ID for Kentucky, which the state says is a “voluntary, state-approved version of a person’s Kentucky driver’s license, permit or ID card ideal for air travel, age-restricted purchases or transactions requiring verification at participating establishments.”

In a release, Idemia Public Security North America says that its partnership with the Kentucky Department of Motor Vehicles enables Kentucky residents to prove their identity and age with digital ID by downloading the DMV’s free app, and using biometrics or a PIN for authentication. “State residents can use the app immediately to verify their identities directly from their mobile phones at TSA Checkpoints at CVG, SDF, LEX, and PAH, in addition to other participating airports across the country.”

“Everything’s in your phone; now your ID can be too,” says Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “A digital ID serves as an addition to a physical ID, allowing Kentuckians convenience when proving their identity.” Gray highlights the data minimization principles at work: “One of the biggest benefits is letting cardholders limit showing only necessary personal information during a transaction or service, like withholding your address when proving your age to buy restricted items.”

Kentucky is providing a free “Mobile ID Verify App” for merchants and other relying parties that want to be able to accept and verify the Kentucky mDL for age or identity verification. The app uses Bluetooth with end-to-end encryption and requires the verifier to select which information they want to access.

Rob Gardner, CEO of Idemia Civil Identity, says that “as the digital identity market continues to evolve, it’s inspiring to see more states embracing secure, convenient and trusted mobile ID technology. We are proud to deepen our collaboration with the Kentucky Department of Motor Vehicles, providing Kentucky residents with Idemia’s innovative and advanced mobile ID solution.”

While users must download the DMV app for now, there are plans to phase in support for major wallet providers such as Apple, Samsung and Google. As always, residents are advised that the mobile ID is not a replacement for a physical ID, and that they should still carry an ID document.

Idemia currently provides mDLs for eight of the nineteen states with digital driver’s licenses, as well as Puerto Rico.

