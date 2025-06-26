Iowa mDL from Idemia now supported by Google Wallet

Iowa’s digital IDs are coming to Google Wallets, through the continued collaboration of Idemia Public Security and the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT). A video accompanying the announcement depicts the ID scan, selfie biometrics and liveness check process to load a state ID or mobile driver’s license (mDL) into Google Wallet.

Support for secure and convenient storage of Iowa Mobile IDs in Google Wallet compliments the Iowa Mobile ID app, which has been available for free since it was launched by Idemia in October of 2023. Iowa’s mDL has also been available in Samsung Wallet and Apple Wallet since last year.

The digital IDs can be used at TSA checkpoints, such as those at Des Moines and Eastern Iowa Airports, and at businesses for identity and age verification. There are also new use cases for in-app, online and in-person identity proofing coming through Google’s partner ecosystem, according to the announcement from Idemia.

“We are proud to once again continue our partnership with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) to offer their residents even more security and convenience through Google Wallet,” says Idemia Civil Identity CEO Rob Gardner. “As Idemia’s first launch of mobile IDs in Google Wallet to date, I grow even more excited about the future of mobile ID technology and how accessible we can continue to make mobile ID for state residents across the country.”

IdemiaPublic Security also developed the mDL for several other states, including New York, West Virginia and Arkansas.

Article Topics

age verification | digital ID | IDEMIA | Idemia Public Security | identity verification | Iowa | Iowa Mobile ID | mDL (mobile driver's license)