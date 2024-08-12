FB pixel

New York speeds to 100K mDL users in under 2 months

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
New York has hit an early milestone in the adoption of its mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs), supplied by Idemia, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced. More than 100,000 people have signed up for the New York Mobile ID (MiD), which the TSA accepts at the security checkpoints of 30 airports and counting.

The optional MiD was launched in June as a secure, digital version of the bearer’s driver’s license in line with ISO 18013-5 and the Mobile Driver’s License Implementation Guidelines from the AAMVA.

In addition to TSA checkpoints, the state Department of Motor Vehicles is in talks with public and private sector organizations about accepting the digital ID. Business like auto dealerships, bars and restaurants, and financial institutions have been learning from the DMV how to accept the mDL as proof of identity.

The MiD app is unlocked with Face ID or Touch ID biometrics, or a six-digit PIN. New Yorkers can use the MiD by downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play, registering their phone number, taking a picture of their driver’s license and a selfie for biometric matching. Non-driver ID and learner’s permits can also be digitalized.

Hochul emphasized the value of the mDL for “making travel smoother and getting travelers to their destination quickly and safely.”

“This goes to show how many people are looking to make their air travel simpler, and how many people are anticipating the additional use cases that we hope to see roll out as soon as possible,” says New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

Idemia also makes the mDLs for Arizona, Iowa and Mississippi, and is also involved in California’s mDL.

Article Topics

