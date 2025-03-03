Texas is latest U.S. state to launch mobile driver’s license as mDL momentum builds

Texas is getting a mobile driver’s license (mDL), as the tech continues to pick up steam across the U.S. and road signs point to large-scale mDL adoption ahead.

The lone star state’s HB 3426 says the department of public safety “shall issue a digital version of a driver’s license, a commercial driver’s license, and a personal identification certificate.” Furthermore, “the department may adopt rules necessary to administer this.”

The mDL comes with standard requirements, in that it must “include an authentication and verification process for a wireless communication device that satisfies the requirements of the ISO/IEC 18013-5 or a comparable or successor standard designated by department rule.”

The department may also rule on and prescribe acceptable methods of authentication for an mDL.

The law says “ a person may accept digital identification issued under this chapter as evidence of another person’s identity in the same manner as a physical driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, or personal identification certificate.” The mDL, however, cannot be used for identity verification when voting.

New York sees 200,000 people enroll for MiD license program

An announcement from the office of New York Governor Kathy Hochul says more than 200,000 New Yorkers have enrolled for the state’s New York Mobile ID (MiD) digital driver’s license since the program launched in June 2024.

Idemia Public Security supplies the mDLs, which are unlocked with face or fingerprint biometrics, or a six-digit PIN.

“We’re thrilled that more than 200,000 New Yorkers have embraced this revolutionary technology that enables secure, contactless identification right from your phone,” Hochul says “Whether you want to get through airport security or order an alcoholic beverage, Mobile ID is raising the bar on the way New Yorkers can verify their age and identity, offering greater convenience and privacy.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder makes the oft-repeated point that mDLs improve access since almost everybody always carries a smartphone.

“So much in today’s world happens on your smartphone, and Mobile ID’s strong growth in less than 10 months shows that so many New Yorkers have wanted a simple and secure way to access their driver license, permit or non-driver ID directly on their device,” Schroeder says. “Mobile IDs will become increasingly important for consumers and businesses alike as more interactions go digital, and I’m proud that New York is one of the states leading the way.”

MiD digital ID is accepted at TSA security checkpoints at more than 100 airports across the U.S., including four in New York State. Acceptance is also increasing among bars, restaurants and other businesses requiring age assurance.

Idemia launches mDL in Arkansas

Idemia Public Security has also launched what a release calls “the next-generation of mobile ID” in Arkansas. CEO of Idemia Civil Identity North America Rob Gardner says “together, with Arkansas, we’re introducing a contactless, highly secure, state-approved credential that resides on the citizens’ mobile devices, serving as a valid form of identification. This partnership not only enhances everyday experiences but also empowers residents with greater control over their personal identity information.

Noting that the process for adding a mobile ID to a phone takes but five minutes, DFA Secretary says mDL is a “free, secure resource that empowers Arkansans to determine the amount of information they choose to share in any transaction.”

Daon white paper separates the mDLs from the NFCs

The current major news on mDLs is twofold. One one hand, they are poised to become a transformational digital identity technology that changes the paradigm on identification. On the other, they are a work in progress, not quite ready for prime time. Which to believe?

While both are true to an extent, Daon hopes to clear up common misconceptions about mDL in a new paper. “Beyond NFC: Mobile Driver’s Licenses are Revolutionizing Digital Identity Verification” says that “despite ongoing efforts to clear up false impressions, the benefits of mDLs remain underappreciated.”

While many still equate the tap-based process of mDL with Near Field Communications (NFC) chips, “NFC stops at verifying static data, whereas mDLs add cryptographic signatures, real-time device trust checks, and biometric linkage.”

As such, “an mDL functions within a complex digital ecosystem, necessitating multi-layered verification to ascertain the identity of the individual presenting it, the integrity of the data, and the security of the presentation device.” It also enables selective disclosure of personal identity information, the ability to update changes in real time, and additional functions such as autofilling credential information.

Daon believes that “to properly grasp the significance of mDLs, executives must ask critical questions about each stage of the verification process. These questions go beyond mere ‘identity confirmed’ result, revealing factors important to business risk, compliance, and transaction security.”

The paper complements comments from Daon CPO Ralph Rodriguez at the recent Identity and Payments Summit from the Secure Technology Alliance, suggesting that between the notion of risk-based authentication, “selective friction” and deep signal analysis, a much more customized and adaptable model of identity is emerging with mDL.

