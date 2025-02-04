FB pixel

Biometric age assurance legislation in New York targets porn, alcohol

One bill begins journey toward law, another crawls through third session
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News
Biometric age assurance legislation in New York targets porn, alcohol
 

A new senate bill in New York brings the state’s 2025-26 legislative session into the fray on age assurance for online porn sites. In tandem, a bill to allow biometric identity verification for age checks when buying alcohol or tobacco continues to grind its way through the legislation process.

Age assurance bill proposes fine of $50,000 a day for noncompliance

Senate Bill S3591, sponsored by Republican senator Jake Ashby, would require porn websites to “verify that all users of their content are 18 years of age or older.”

“Websites would also be given leeway to establish a password-protected account if the age verification is performed monthly and a password is reset monthly.”

The proposed civil penalty for noncompliance is a fine of up to $50,000 per day.

Language justifying the bill reads a bit like an after-school PSA: “The internet is a dangerous place for children, rife with sexual material that is harmful to minors. The ease of access to this material is downright scary.”

Bill on biometric age checks for alcohol makes it to 3rd legislative session

Meanwhile, Senate Bill S565, sponsored by Democrat James Skoufis, proposes amendments to the alcoholic beverage control law and the public health law that would authorize “a licensee, its agent or employee” to use a biometric identification device for age assurance when selling alcohol or tobacco products.

“Biometric age verification technology is effortless to use and highly accurate,” says the bill. “The system identifies individuals and verifies their age using biometric information that is extremely difficult to alter or ‘fake’, such as a fingerprint. The technology currently used by the Transportation Security Administration manages a 100 percent accurate verification rate.”

Skoufis’ bill was first introduced as S6007 in the 2019-20 legislative session, and is now on its third incarnation.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Rising fraud prompts new partnerships for Alloy, Mastercard, Sumsub

There is good news and bad news on the fraud front. The good news is that Jimmy next door is…

 

FaceTec hires former federal law enforcement agent to lead public sector deployments

FaceTec continues to build out its executive team with the appointment of Nicole McNamee-Wicks as its new Director of Biometric Cybersecurity….

 

FPC looks to strengthen IP, teams up with jNET on biometric turnkey software

Fingerprint Cards is entering into two new collaborations, focusing on boosting patent production and creating a new biometric turnkey product….

 

Use of DNA phenotyping to solve crimes fraught with problems, critics say

Forensic DNA phenotyping (FDP) has emerged as a groundbreaking tool in criminal investigations, offering the potential to predict an individual’s…

 

OfDIA updates register of identity verification firms certified under DIATF

Shopping for digital identity verification isn’t like shopping for a new outfit. There are no stores to visit, the product…

 

For Kantara, ISO 17065 means more clarity, flexibility in certification

Kantara Initiative is transitioning its U.S. operations to the ISO/IEC 17065 standard for conformity assessment. In a video presentation, Kantara’s…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events