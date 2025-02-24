West Virginia, Idemia, Samsung expand mDL’s digital wallet support

The American landscape for mobile driver’s licenses is like an 18-wheeler transport truck: big, slow to accelerate and building momentum with every uptick on the speedometer. An opinion piece in The Michigan Daily argues for mDLs as the remedy for what ails U.S. consumers’ digital privacy. By restoring “a sense of true ownership” of their personal data, digital identity wallets can fill a crucial role in a modernized national digital infrastructure.

Meanwhile West Virginia is opening up mDLs support for an additional digital wallet, New Hampshire is considering launching them and Ohio is considering a broader range of uses.

West Virginia adds Samsung Wallet support for mDLs

West Virginians can now store their mDLs made by Idemia Public Security in Samsung Wallet, through a collaboration by Idemia, the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and (DMV) Samsung.

The West Virginia Mobile ID was launched in December, but was originally only available in the West Virginia mID app.

Residents of West Virginia can now also use their state mDL to verify their identity at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints utilizing second-generation biometric credential authentication technology (CAT-2) scanners, also supplied by Idemia, following field tests by TSA last year.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Samsung and West Virginia to provide West Virgina residents with another convenient and trusted way to use their mobile ID credentials through the Samsung mobile wallet. This collaboration underscores IDEMIA’s commitment to accelerating the adoption of mobile IDs. Integrating identification credentials into everyday devices like smartphones is a game-changer for digital identity and security. It’s not just about convenience; it’s about empowering residents with seamless and secure access to their credentials whenever they need them,” says Rob Gardner, CEO, Idemia Civil Identity North America. “With security at the forefront, mobile IDs ensure personal information can only be accessed and shared if the user agrees to.”

New Hampshire next?

New Hampshire could be the next state to approve an mDL program, with a bill brought forward in the Senate with sponsorship from weight of the body’s 24 members, and six of its majority 16 Republicans. The proposed ID is intended to ease identity and age verification.

SB 70 is therefore highly likely to pass, mandating the creation of digital driver’s licenses and non-driver IDs. If it does, the new law would take effect on January 1, 2026.

The cost of the proposed system is estimated at $2 million, and New Hampshire’s Department of Safety would establish a fee, which would be used to fund the optional program.

Ohio considers expanding acceptance

More than 350,000 Ohioans have their state mDL, and now legislation has been introduced to expand the use of the digital IDs to any situation where a state official asks for ID – except voting.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Spokesperson Lindsey Bohrer notes that Ohio mDLs can be used at casinos (a U.S. first), at TSA checkpoints, and for alcohol purchases at some businesses through the Ohio Mobile ID application. The addition of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in February brough the number of Ohio airports equipped with CAT-2s to three.

The Ohio mDL can still only be used Apple Wallet, however, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Bohrer says the agency is currently in talks with other mobile providers to expand support for its mDL.

Google Wallet so far supports mDLs from Maryland, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, California and New Mexico.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | digital ID | identity verification | mDL (mobile driver's license) | New Hampshire | Ohio | Samsung Wallet | West Virginia