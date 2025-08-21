FB pixel

Montana mDL launches for Apple, Google wallets, with accompanying verifier app

States continue to pursue mDL programs but server retrieval issue plagues standard
| Joel R. McConvey
Montana mDL launches for Apple, Google wallets, with accompanying verifier app
 

Montana has launched its mobile drivers license (mDL), fulfilling the promise of a 2023 bill, HB 519. A release from the Montana Department of Justice says the state’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has made the mDL available on Apple Wallet and Google Wallet, so it will be accessible on iPhone, Apple Watch and Android devices by September 1, 2025.

Laurie Bakri, an administrator with the MVD , says the department “has spent the last three years modernizing.”

“Now that we have overhauled the basics, we are excited to embark on an era of innovation, starting with Montana Mobile IDs and the Montana Mobile ID Verifier for Android and iOS mobile devices.”

Crucially, the mDL is being launched in tandem with a verifying device, which businesses can use to accept digital ID. This addresses the usability gap that risks occurring when mDLs are issued without the infrastructure to accept them.

Per the release, the Montana Mobile ID Verifier app “verifies mobile ID without accessing any other data that may be stored on a device. Information associated with your mobile ID and a history of when it was used is stored in your individual digital wallet but is not accessible to MVD or the digital wallet providers.”

In addition to the MVD, the app also has the endorsement of the Montana Gambling Control Division (GCD) and the Alcohol Beverage Control Division (ABCD).

“We’re proud to endorse this app that will allow our partners to accept and verify mobile IDs in Montana. It’s secure and easy to use, which will make it a great addition to the services establishments already offer their customers,” says GCD administrator Alex Sterhan.

ABCD administrator Kristan Barbour says the department supports licensed alcoholic beverage establishments using the Montana Mobile ID Verifier app “or any other approved electronic readers if they choose to take the new Montana digital driver’s license.”

The mDL promise is increased convenience, enhanced security and better privacy protection. Users can use their digital ID to prove their identity to access services online, in-app and in-person. It can also be used for age verification, enabling proof-of-age without sharing any additional personal information.

Sponsors of HB 519 say it will eliminate the risk of losing physical IDs, and call it “a commonsense step to modernize services by adding IDs to the same place where you can already store your credit cards, insurance cards, flight tickets, and concert tickets.”

Mobile IDs are currently accepted at MVD exam stations equipped with a check-in kiosk, as well as more than 250 TSA airports across the U.S. With the verifier app available, more organizations (including the Montana Highway Patrol) are expected to get on board with accepting mDLs – however, accepting mobile IDs is not mandatory, and as such the state reminds users to always carry their physical license.

That may change eventually, though, as more and more states introduce mDLs for wallets from Apple and Google. Digital IDs are now available to Apple Wallet users in Montana, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Ohio and Puerto Rico.

A report in the Mac Observer says that Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Utah have also committed to joining the program, and that Arkansas and West Virginia are expected to add support in the near future. It also says that iOS 26, scheduled for release next fall, will introduce “expanded boarding pass features” and enable U.S. users to store a digital passport in their wallet.

Almost every state in the nation has adopted or at least begun pursuing mDLs. According to the American Association of Motor vehicles (AAMVA), only Alamaba, Maine, Massachusetts and Nebraska have yet to begin work on a mobile ID program.

However, uptake remains sluggish, particularly among relying parties – a key piece for widespread adoption. Montana’s verifier app could be a solution.

