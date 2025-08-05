FB pixel

Mastercard wants everyone to have a digital wallet and mDL to make ID like payments

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Mastercard wants everyone to have a digital wallet and mDL to make ID like payments
 

Online ID verification causes friction for customers more often than not, yet identity theft makes up 40 percent of Europe’s online fraud. Digital identity can work simply and deliver trust like payment cards, however, says Mastercard.

The EU Digital Identity Wallet is in part a recognition of this issue, according to a post by Mastercard EVP for Services Europe Michele Centemero, who sees an opportunity for digital ID to work more like his company’s forte, digital payments.

Mastercard supports the EUDI Wallet program as an advisor to the EU’s NOBID project, and a partner in the WE BUILD Consortium. The payments giant’s work with the EU’s Large-Scale Pilots compliments its work to integrate card-based payments into EUDI Wallets and harmonize strong customer authentication (SCA), Centemero writes. One of the possible advantages of this integration is building attribute checks, such as for age or country of residence, into payment transactions.

The company is also working on related international standards, such as those overseen by the FIDO Alliance and EMVCo.

Mastercard is also certified to the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) as an orchestration service provider.

“Through ongoing investments in biometric authentication, AI-powered fraud detection and privacy-by-design solutions, we’re helping build the confidence Europe needs to lead in the digital age,” Centemero concludes.

mDLs are for everyone

Mastercard is also working on mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) to go in those digital wallets. Mastercard Director of Product & Service Design Leonard Botezatu noted on a recent episode of Dock’s Identi3 podcast that he has joined the mDL Connections working group to contribute to “enhancing the educational dimension of mDLs from a product design standpoint.”

David Kelts, co-chair of the Secure Technology Alliance’s mDL Jumpstart Committee also joined Dock Labs CEO Nick Lambert in the discussion. He notes that at 5 million issued, mDLs now represent a large enough addressable market to be worth the work to accept them. The mDL Jumpstart Committee’s work on the mDL Connection resource is part of its work to raise adoption, which could eventually include half of the U.S. population.

Botezatu says being able to address those people, along with the ones across the Atlantic holding credentials built to the same standard, makes mDLs the natural step to follow “federated solutions” and ID document checks.

“To solve the fragmentation problem an international standard like the mDL ISO was needed. So from my point of view, standards drive harmonization, leading to a more kind of cohesive and accessible digital identity,” he explains. “This is the high level context in which a global company adopting an international standard like the mDL ISO has a huge benefit.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU seeks more age verification transparency amid contentious debate

Age assurance requirements are contentious everywhere, and robust social dialogue is needed to make clear what kind of online gating…

 

Deepfake detection surging to $5B in revenue by 2027 for IDV protection

With deepfakes and injection attacks joining identity theft among industry terms that have broken through into popular consciousness, many organizations…

 

Compliance tool and guide to compliment Au10tix’ biometric age estimation

As age verification and estimation proliferate across the United States and around the world, Au10tix is introducing a free compliance…

 

Billions reveals $30M backing, signs Sentient partnership

Decentralized digital ID startup Billions has disclosed $30 million in previously-unacknowledged investment received since the humanity-proving platform’s launch in February…

 

Namibia unveils digital transformation priorities in new development policy plan

Namibia has released its Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) which outlines the country’s major development projections, including a plan to…

 

Robust DPI inevitable for Eswatini’s economic, jobs boom: World Bank

A World Bank economic update for Eswatini published recently, dubbed, “Harnessing the potential of digital technologies for Eswatini’s economic growth…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events