Regula rolls out digital ID resource

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Digital identity projects have been popping up across the world with governments and private organizations exploring different approaches and identity verification tools. Regula aims to help stakeholders navigate among these projects with its new online guide.

The forensic and identity verification solutions firm has launched a resource center called The Road to Digital ID, which offers overviews of digital identity verification mechanisms, opportunities and risks, as well as best practices. The site also provides overviews of major global initiatives such as the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The knowledge hub is focused on policymakers, technologists, practitioners, as well as end users, according to Henry Patishman, Regula’s executive vice president of Identity Verification Solutions.

“Digital identity has enormous potential to simplify access to services and strengthen security, but only if it’s built on transparency, interoperability, and trust,” says Patishman. “With The Road to Digital ID, we want to provide a balanced view of both the opportunities and the pitfalls through showing what works, what doesn’t, and how to design systems that people can actually trust.”

The knowledge hub integrates findings from Regula’s 2024 survey on digital ID, conducted in collaboration with Forrester Consulting, as well as a list of countries with the most mature digital ID projects.

The list provides an overview of projects from Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Estonia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

