Regula helps React cut onboarding time to under 30 seconds

Digital identification provider React has partnered with Regula to streamline digital onboarding and remote identity verification checks.

React has integrated the Regula Document Reader SDK into its ID Wallet. This eliminates manual document checks and has achieved more than 90 percent process automation, reducing customer onboarding time to under 30 seconds per user.

“This partnership with Regula has not only enhanced React’s capabilities but also enabled our customers to seamlessly transition from physical to digital IDs without compromising security,” said Alan Archila, CEO of React.

React automated more than 90 percent of its identity verification processes, which cut manual intervention and reduced human error. As Regula now handles authentication, React’s team now focuses on higher-value tasks, saving around 30 percent of the time previously spent on manual checks.

React provides customer onboarding and identification solutions for European, Latin American and US organizations. It sought a scalable and efficient solution that would streamline the IDV workflow while complying with GDPR, eIDAS and other international regulations.

The Regula Document Reader SDK has the world’s largest identity document coverage, verification accuracy exceeding 99.5 percent, and seamless mobile and web integration. To protect against increasingly sophisticated document fraud, Regula’s product employs a liveness-oriented approach to ensure interaction with genuine physical documents rather than a photocopy or digital imitation.

Regula Document Reader SDK also cross-validates data from the visual zone, MRZ, chip and other zones to identify any discrepancies that could signal fraud. This multifaceted verification process enables Regula to reliably detect forged or altered documents without a delay or compromise to user experience.

Regula’s solution delivers forensic-level document authentication in real time regardless of the document type or origin, according to the company, as it’s backed by a proprietary ID template database of over 15,000 documents from 251 countries and territories.

digital ID | digital wallets | document verification | identity verification | onboarding | Regula | SDK