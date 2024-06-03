FB pixel

Gen works with Accenture on digital ID for employee onboarding

| Masha Borak
Last year, Gen Digital, the company behind cybersecurity solutions such as Norton, Avast and Avira, quietly launched a digital identity app called Midy that relies on selfie biometrics from Onfido to verify users. The company is now making moves within the employment and education credentials space, including an identity verification pilot program with Accenture.

The pilot program is targeted at employee onboarding and will help human resources (HR) teams verify candidates within seconds, according to the firm. Aside from Midy, the pilot includes Accenture’s Verifiable Credentials Portal, which has been integrated into Workday, Accenture’s HR software platform.

Potential candidates can verify their identity through the digital ID app by obtaining digital credentials of their government-issued ID document and their college degree. Educational credentials can be obtained from the National Student Clearinghouse, a platform for education and workforce data that draws information from over 3,500 North American universities.

“The magic of this solution lies in the reusable nature of these digital credentials,” writes Didier Serra, Gen’s Head of Digital Trust Services. Users can hold their digital credentials in their Midy wallet and share them with a tap of a finger, he adds.

The Fortune 500 company, with dual headquarters in Prague, Czechia and Tempe, Arizona, says that the Midy wallet is a continuation of prior work for a bank ID scheme in Canada. The pilot with Accenture is one of several projects Gen has been exploring. The company has also integrated its Midy wallet with Credivera, a Canadian digital identity firm focusing on workforce management. The integration will allow partners access to credentials such as right-to-work checks, licenses, occupational health certifications and organizational identities.

Credivera has recently completed a test contract in the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Testing Stream with Shared Services Canada (SSC). This made the company qualified to apply to the Government of Canada Pathway to Commercialization program for workforce identity solutions.

Gen’s digital identity plans go beyond North America. The company sits on the Executive Team of the EU Digital Identity Wallet Consortium (EWC) which is running one of the large-scale pilots for the new EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet. Gen is also one of the founding members of the  OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), an open-source project advancing digital identity and industry collaboration.

