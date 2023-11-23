Credivera’s workforce digital identity platform put to the test by govt agency

A release from Canadian digital identity firm Credivera says the company has entered the last phase of testing before commercialization under the Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program.

Shared Services Canada is conducting the test of Credivera’s open exchange for verifiable credentials in the workforce management and digital identity spaces. The platform, which stores up-to-date verifiable credentials in a digital wallet, is aimed at making it faster and easier for organizations and individuals to conduct digital transactions, as more industries adopt biometrics and digital ID for secure, interoperable, privacy-centric and tamper-proof authentication and verification.

Streamlined processes, regulatory compliance and less administrative overhead are among key benefits Credivera says its blockchain-based exchange provides for workforce management, bolstered by close collaboration with Canadian and international governing agencies to align with widely accepted digital security standards and best practices.

“We are thrilled to embark on this phase of our journey with the federal government,” says Dan Giurescu, CEO of Credivera. “This innovation underscores our commitment to revolutionizing workforce identity solutions that are secure, private, and accessible to all. We believe this testing phase will validate our vision and bring us one step closer to a more trusted and secure digital future.”

Tests will put Credivera’s identity products in real-world scenarios to evaluate effectiveness, security and scalability ahead of delivery to an increasingly bustling Canadian biometrics market.

Open since 2018, the Innovative Solutions Canada program supports Canadian small businesses by facilitating the early development, testing and validation of prototypes.

Article Topics

biometrics | Canada | Credivera | digital ID | digital wallets | verifiable credentials