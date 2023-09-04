Four ways digital identity is transforming employee onboarding

By Rob MacDonald, VP product Marketing, 1Kosmos

In today’s digital era, the remote and hybrid work paradigm has introduced new risks when it comes to new employee onboarding. According to one survey, there has been a 92% increase in candidate fraud since the pandemic, which can compromise the security of an organization in various ways.

This type of fraud is rendering traditional onboarding and identity verification methods obsolete. Instead, real-time digital verification, multifaceted authentication, and contextual awareness have taken center stage, redefining how companies bring new employees and third-party contractors into their fold.

Embracing digital onboarding

Initiating the digital onboarding process is refreshingly straightforward. With the simple act of scanning identification documents, their authenticity is verified in real-time and then incorporated into the onboarding system. This not only ensures accuracy but also establishes an initial layer of trust with the employee, fostering a culture of transparency and collaboration from day one.

State-of-the-art technology has considerably enhanced document verification processes. Features like nuanced font examinations, photo layout inspections, size, shape and glare detection evolve continuously to keep up with, and ahead of, crafty falsification methods. This constant evolution ensures that the advanced technology and high-resolution camera capabilities of today’s systems far outstrip manual checks by human resources personnel.

Deepening trust through identity verification

While many platforms routinely verify phone numbers and emails as part of their user onboarding, this only scratches the surface of what’s possible. These verifications, though foundational, don’t fully attest to an individual’s identity. However, the future of identity management goes far beyond these initial steps.

Advanced identity proofing involves real-time validation, like verifying a driver’s license against the AAMVA (the aggregator for the Department of Motor Vehicles across the United States) or checking a passport’s digital signature against the ICAO database, the official passport-issuing authority. This depth of verification – termed ‘data triangulation’ – aggregates information from multiple credible sources to create a comprehensive profile of the individual. By cross-referencing and integrating data from the user, external databases, and even internal company data, businesses can achieve a higher degree of assurance in the identity of their new hires or customers.

Biometrics: The final frontier

Taking it a step further, biometric verification has emerged as the gold standard in identity authentication. Whether through facial recognition, voice analysis, or fingerprint scanning, biometrics offers a highly personalized and virtually tamper-proof layer of security.

In particular, face ‘liveness’ detection, whether active or passive, ensures that the biometric data being presented is real and current. Active liveness might ask users for specific gestures or expressions, while passive methods analyze environmental clues to validate authenticity. Additionally, the captured biometric can be used for authentication, to ensure the verified user is present.

Once all these layers of verification are complete, the verified identity can be securely stored in a digital wallet, which the user controls. This not only makes the identity easily portable and extensible but also ensures its privacy and secure authentication, marking a significant shift in the industry’s approach.

Recommendations for automating the process

For Chief Security Officers (CSOs) aiming to integrate these methods into their onboarding processes, here are some tailored recommendations:

Invest in State-of-the-Art Verification Technology: Equip your HR and IT teams with advanced scanning and verification tools. Ensure these tools are regularly updated to detect and thwart the latest falsification techniques.

Deepen Trust through Advanced Identity Proofing: Go beyond the basic email and phone number verifications. Cross-reference information with trusted external databases for a more holistic understanding of an individual’s identity.

Integrate Biometric Verification: Incorporate facial, fingerprint, and voice recognition into your verification process. Implement both active and passive liveness detection for added security.

Adopt Digital Wallets for Identity Storage: Empower employees to manage and control their digital identity by storing their verified credentials in a secure digital wallet. This not only ensures privacy but also facilitates smooth interactions with the organization.

Incorporating these innovations in digital onboarding and identity verification ensures that businesses can confidently navigate the complexities of the modern workforce. With security assured and trust established, companies can focus on cultivating a cohesive organizational culture and achieving sustained success.

About the author

Robert (Rob) MacDonald is VP of Product Marketing for 1Kosmos. He has more than 15 years of global marketing experience with leading B2B and B2C identity software companies. Prior to 1Kosmos, Rob managed product strategy and vision for the Identity and Access Management portfolio at Micro Focus. He has also held senior marketing positions at ForgeRock, Entrust, Dell, Quest and Corel Corporation.

DISCLAIMER: Biometric Update’s Industry Insights are submitted content. The views expressed in this post are that of the author, and don’t necessarily reflect the views of Biometric Update.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | automation | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | onboarding