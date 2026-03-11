FB pixel

Regula boosts speed, precision in field document checks

Introduces improvements to Compact Document Examiner
| Lu-Hai Liang
Regula has updated its Compact Document Examiner Regula 1031, introducing improvements shaped directly by forensic specialists and border officers who use the device in the field.

The aim is to remove the trade‑off between portability and optical precision, which becomes a real risk when compact tools are used as primary examiners under time pressure and in unpredictable lighting.

In many border and law‑enforcement settings, compact devices are becoming the first point of document inspection. Regula focused the update on faster, more predictable operation.

“Designing a compact examiner is always about balance. It must be lightweight and ergonomic, intuitive to operate, and reliable in demanding field conditions — yet it cannot compromise optical precision,” says Alex Lewanowicz, director of hardware engineering at Regula.

The Compact Document Examiner 1031’s controls are now simpler, core functions are available immediately after power‑on, and users no longer need to navigate multiple modes. A new settings menu lets examiners adjust illumination timing, white‑light intensity, system responsiveness, shutdown behavior and screen orientation.

A mobile capture mode has also been added for quick smartphone documentation. Users can switch to a photography‑ready setup with one button and place a phone directly against the eyepiece to capture clear images without extra adjustments.

Despite the usability changes, Regula stresses that optical standards remain unchanged. The 1031 continues to offer high magnification, distortion‑free imaging, strong contrast and a full range of white, UV and IR illumination options, along with built‑in RFID verification for electronic identity documents.

“Drawing on more than 30 years of forensic expertise, we ensure that mobility and ease of use never come at the expense of examination quality. For us, optical accuracy and operational consistency are fundamental requirements, not optional features,” Lewanowicz adds.

